PREP FOOTBALL: Lynx shutout Wolverines, snap losing streak

Abraham Lincoln football snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday at home against Sioux City West on homecoming night.

The Lynx scored one touchdown in the first quarter and added 29 points in the second before a scoreless second half.

"I was pretty pleased in a number of different ways," Abraham Lincoln head coach John Wolfe said. "But at the same time we have to get back on the film and there's definitely some things we need to fix."

Sophomore quarterback Etienne Higgins rushed in two scores, senior running back Caden McDowell scored a rushing touchdown, Higgins scored through the air on a connection with senior Austin Lippert and junior Caden Dorr had a pick six.

Abraham Lincoln is now 2-2 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against West Des Moines Dowling Catholic.

"Our defense showed up and did a good job," Wolfe said. "We kind of managed the field pretty well and our special teams showed up in the punt return game and obviously the ball bounced our way a little bit tonight. "