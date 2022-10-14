PREP FOOTBALL: Lynx snap three-game skid, beat Scarlets

Abraham Lincoln football snapped a three-game losing skid on Friday night at Des Moines East after rallying for a late touchdown drive to win 10-6.

A.L. led 3-0 for most of the game before DM East scored with just under five minutes left in the contest. The Lynx responded with a long drive capped by a score with 2:11 left.

The defense stepped up at the end of the game to seal the victory.

"Winning is certainly always more fun than losing," Lynx head coach John Wolfe said. "That's for sure. It was nice to get back in the win column tonight. ... I thought the special teams did very well. I thought our defense really won us that football game. They did a great job. Held them shut out for most of the game until they got the ball on the 5-yard line and were able to punch that one in.

"Offensively we struggled a little bit. But, we were fortunate enough when we needed them to we were able to drive down the field and put in the game-winning touchdown."

Neither team scored in the first quarter but junior kicker Allison Smith put Abraham Lincoln on the board with a 24-yard field goal.

Neither offense gained much momentum for most of the game, but with 4:45 left in the contest, the Scartles punched the ball in. They led 6-3 after a missed PAT.

Abraham Lincoln started with the ball deep in their territory but worked their way down the field. Sophomore quarterback Etienne Higgins recaptured the lead with a 7-yard run and Smith converted the point-after try, giving A.L. a 10-6 lead.

"We knew we had a game plan or plays that were going to have success and we just needed to execute them," Wolfe said. "Fortunately on that final drive they did that."

Abraham Lincoln is now 2-5 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Sioux City North.

"I was really impressed with Steven Smith," Wolfe said. "He stepped up on both sides of the ball for us. He was big for us on the final drive of the game. The other thing that was pretty neat is we have a gal on our team named Allison Smith. She joined us a little bit into the season. She ended up kicking a PAT and field goal tonight. That was pretty cool to see her do that tonight."