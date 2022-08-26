PREP FOOTBALL: Lynx win fourth straight Battle of the Bluffs

Abraham Lincoln football kept Thomas Jefferson off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter and used multiple big plays to win the Battle of the Bluffs 22-6 on Friday night at the Wick.

The Lynx finished the game with seven plays of 15 or more yards.

“I thought it was a lot like a first game,” Abraham Lincoln head coach John Wolfe said. “We did some good things, we did some bad things. I was pretty pleased with our first half and I thought they controlled the ball the entire second half. There’s some things we have to take a look at and make some adjustments going into next week.

“… We feel like we have a lot of playmakers that we can get the football to and we want to spread it around. Those kids came up and made those plays.”

Thomas Jefferson forced a turnover on downs on the first possession of the game, but a fumble on the next play set Abraham Lincoln up at the T.J. 48-yard line.

Lynx senior Caden McDowell broke a 20-yard run on third down to get near the red zone and almost scored three plays later. It appeared disaster struck Abraham Lincoln when the snap sailed over sophomore quarterback Etienne Higgins’ head and rolled back to the 30-yard line.

But, the Lynx responded on the next play when Higgins found senior Max Lippert for a 30-yard touchdown pass. A.L. converted the two-point conversion on a swinging gate to take an 8-0 lead with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.

Thomas Jefferson moved the ball on its next possession as junior quarterback Victor Atupra and senior running back Deven Bovee drove into Lynx territory. But a bad snap led to a second and long. The Yellow Jackets threw an interception on the next play. T.J. got the ball back two plays later after a fumble before the end of the first quarter.

The Jackets went three and out and set the Lynx up at the 25-yard line. Higgins started the drive with an 18-yard run and later broke off a 20-yard run before McDowell capped a 75-yard, 13-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. A.L. missed the extra point to make it 14-0 midway through the second quarter.

The Jackets picked up a first down on the next drive after a 10-yard run by Atupra but were forced to punt after a delay of game penalty.

Abraham Lincoln got the ball back with four minutes left in the first half and Higgins completed five passes including a 25-yard screen play to McDowell and an 8-yard touchdown strike to senior Max Lippert with 44 seconds left in the half. A.L. converted another swinging gate two-point conversion to give them a 22-0 lead to end the first half.

“We put it all together,” Higgins said about the win. “We had teammates. We did it. We won and executed. … It’s huge. This is going to help us for the rest of the season. This big win, this rivalry win. This is what it’s about.”

This was the first varsity state at quarterback for Higgins.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “Last year I didn’t even think I was going to play football. I used to play football all the time, but you know how it is. It’s fun. That’s all it is, it’s fun.”

Thomas Jefferson received the kickoff to start the second half and ate up nearly the entire third quarter on a 20-play, 70-yard drive but failed to convert a fourth and goal from the 10-yard line after A.L. junior Ryan Ortega broke up a pass in the end zone. Bovee and Atupra accounted for 69 of the 70 yards on the ground.

Higgins completed three passes on its next drive but the T.J. defense stepped up with a tackle for a loss that stopped the A.L. offense. The Lynx were forced to punt, but the snap sailed over the punter's head and gave Thomas Jefferson the ball at the Lynx’s 33-yard line.

A roughing the passer penalty set Thomas Jefferson up at the 5-yard line and Bovee scored two players later from 2-yards out to make the score 22-6 with just under five minutes left in the game.

“We did some things a lot better,” Thomas Jefferson head coach Kevin Culjat said. “A lot of things we should do better we’re not and it shows on the scoreboards. We come out, get a nice stop, fumble the ball right away. You have third and 25 or third and 30 and down and distance, you’re yelling and screaming. We’re not in position we should be in.

“Right now we’re just lacking a little football knowledge, a little football savvy. I think we have some effort there. I think we work hard. Right now we have a lot of kids out, so we’re moving people around. We’ll watch film as usual and it won’t be quite as good or quite as bad as it seemed. A.L. played really well tonight. They got to the line of scrimmage, they did the right things, their quarterback made some plays. They were well coached and they deserved the victory.”

Thomas Jefferson did improve on defense from last week after allowing 46 points to Sioux City West a week ago.

“We started to make the routine plays, which we didn’t make last week,” Culjat said. “Again, we have to have some football knowledge. When seven coaches on the sideline are yelling screen, maybe we should play screen. It’s hard sometimes because you’re doing the best to help them, but we’re just a touch slow with the uptick.

“We’re getting better each week. I feel sorry for the kids because the really wanted to come out and play well and they just know they didn’t play a very good first half and the second half, if we punch that first one in maybe we have a shot. We’re making progress and we’ll get back to it on Monday and get after it again.”

The Jackets nearly recovered an onside kick, but the refs ruled the ball was out of bounds before the recovery.

Abraham Lincoln is now 1-0 on the season while Thomas Jefferson falls to 0-2.

Abraham Lincoln will travel to Denison-Schleswig next Friday and Thomas Jefferson will host Omaha South.

“I think we have to continue to work on our reads on offense,” Wolfe said. “Whatever happened in the second half we have to take a look at the defense so we can get off the football field.”