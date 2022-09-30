PREP FOOTBALL: Mental mistakes cost Falcons

Mental mistakes are what St. Albert football head coach Jake Driver pointed to in a 43-3 loss to Mount Ayr at home on Friday night. The Falcons especially struggled on special teams, muffing a punt, snapping a ball over the punter's head for a safety and allowing the Raiders to block a punt.

The offense and defense also struggled at points, but despite the lopsided score, Driver was proud of the fight his team showed.

“We played physical up front,” he said. “They’re a very good football team, and I thought we held our upfront on both sides of the ball. That’s where the games are won and lost. That’s for us to build upon. We cannot make the mental mistakes.

“We gave up 28 points in special teams mistakes, and that’s what they are. It wasn’t physical. It’s a mental mistake. We cannot continue to do that if we want to be a successful football team. I love the way we play. We play with a lot of heart. I told our kids that. I hurt for them, not at them.”

Mount Ayr started the game with a 23-yard pass play as part of a nine-play 62-yard drive that ended in a 1-yard touchdown rush. The Raiders missed the extra point to keep the score at 6-0.

Senior Sam Gubbles rushed for 31 yards on six carries on the Falcons’ first drive, but two incomplete passes led to a turnover on downs. But, junior Matthew Holiday but St. Albert back in business after intercepting a pass and returning it down to the Mount Ayr 3-yard line. St. Albert only got three points via a Kyle Irwin field goal after the Raiders held on defense.

“I thought Sam made some really nice cuts stepping in, losing Brendan Monahan for the year with an ankle injury,” Driver said. “I have to give credit, Cael Hobbs upfront has just been an absolute leader for us week in and week out. He just is a tremendous guy. Next to him is Sawyer (Sheffield) playing center, the two guards are Jayden Beckman and Gavin Sommerville and then Brandon McCall.”

After a short kickoff gave Mount Ayr a short field, the Raiders scored on a 25-yard pass and converted the two-point try to take a 14-3 lead.

Things only got worse for St. Albert on the next drive when the snap sailed over their punter's head into the end zone for a safety, giving the Raiders a 16-3 lead.

It looked like St. Albert was going to get its first stop of the night after a band snap and penalty forced a punt, but the Falcons muffed the punt and gave Mount Ayr the ball at the 6-yard line. The Raiders scored in one play to take a 22-3 lead after the missed try.

St. Albert went three and out on the next drive, and Mount Ayr scored on a three-play 56-yard drive that ended in a 25-yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders a 29-3 lead. The Falcons ran out the clock on the first half on the next drive.

The Falcons fumbled the ball on the opening possession of the second half but avoided further damage after an offensive facemask forced a three and out.

St. Albert failed to get the offense going on the next drive and the Raiders found the endzone again after blocking a punt and returning it for a score to take a 36-3 lead.

Mount Ayr scored from three yards out on the third play of the fourth quarter to take a 43-3 lead after the extra point.

Driver said he believes that with more experience some of the mental mistakes will start to clear up.

“Birthdays and football games,” he said. “… We have to be older and we have to play more football games. Our older guys haven’t played a lot of football games. Our younger guys have played football, but they don’t have a lot of birthdays.

“ It’s a bad combination. I think our coaches had a good game plan. I thought our kids, for the most part, executed at a really high level. We just made some mental mistakes. We can’t give good teams a short field. You can’t do those kinds of things, and they’re a good football team.”

St. Albert is now 1-5 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Sidney.