PREP FOOTBALL: No. 2 Maroons down Lynx

Class 5A No. 2 West Des Moines Valley proved to be too much for Abraham Lincoln in a 52-0 win in Council Bluffs on Friday night. The Lynx struggled to hold on to the ball, but head coach John Wolfe said there was some positives he saw against the top-ranked opponent.

"We got in our own way," he said. "We put the ball on the turf too many times. They're a good football team and you can't do that. We have to work on ball security, getting a punt off, all those sorts of things.

"The positive side is I was really happy with our defense. I thought they came out and played really well. I know it says 52-0, but we put them in too many positions offensively and through special teams."

Abraham Lincoln fumbled the ball three times and threw a pick six.

Dowling led 17-0 after the first quarter, 38-0 at halftime, 45-0 after three and scored once more in the fourth.

Abraham Lincoln is now 2-3 and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Ames.