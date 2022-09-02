PREP FOOTBALL: Omaha South too much for Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson football struggled to slow down Omaha South at home on Friday night, losing 48-7 after a difficult second half.

"It was a bit of a frustrating night for us," T.J. head coach Kevin Culjat said. "I think our coaches had us in positions to do things well offensively and defensively and again our lack of execution and our lack of physicality on defense kind of cost us. We hung in there the first half and we had some chances to keep the game close and the second half we just sort of got run over a little bit.

"We're low on numbers and late in third quarter we had five or six freshmen on the field and you're not going to win 4A games with five or six freshmen on the field. I'm proud of our coaches, I think they did a good job of installing a good game plan. I'm proud of the effort some of our kids gave and we'll just get back from the drawing board."

Thomas Jefferson was only down four points with 30 seconds to go in the first half before Omaha South scored to take an 18-7 lead.

Andre Chioco scored the lone touchdown for the Yellow Jackets on a dive play.

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-3 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Carroll.