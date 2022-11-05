PREP FOOTBALL:Party like it’s 2002! Underwood pulls away late from Pella Christian

Class 1A No.3 Underwood pulled away from No. 7 Pella Christian to earn its first trip to the UNI-Dome since 2002.

Underwood beat Pella Christian 47-28 in Underwood on Friday night in the state quarterfinal round.

“It’s a big monkey off our back honestly,” Underwood coach Nate Mechcaelson said.” I don’t want that to come across as we’re just glad to be there, we’re now going to prepare and try to win a football game next Friday. But, after coming short the last couple of years, it’s still a huge monkey off our back to finally get the job done.”

The Underwood offense marched down for a touchdown on its opening drive as Maddox Nelson ran it in from 16 yards out. Pella Christian responded by scoring the next two touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead.

Underwood then responded as Graham Jensen capped off a drive with a one-yard run to tie the game at 14-14 by the end of the first quarter.

The teams traded defensive stops and plays for the majority of the second quarter. However, Underwood took the one-possession lead before halftime as Graham Jensen ran in his second touchdown of the night to put the home team up 20-14 at the half.

“We knew our jobs,” Jensen said. “We knew what we had to do to win this game, and each time we needed to we came through. We just kept playing hard, we knew what we had to do.”

Jensen ran for 32 yards to go with his two touchdowns. Notably, Maddox Nelson ran for 69 yards to go with his two touchdowns.

The Eagle defense forced a stop to start the half, and quarterback Alex Ravlin threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jack VanFossan to gain a two-possession cushion. But, P.C. responded quickly to bring the game back within a score late in the third quarter.

Underwood would regain the two-score lead early in the fourth quarter as Nelson scored his second touchdown of the night. Pella Christian drove down the field and threatened to pull back within a touchdown again until the Underwood defense forced a fourth down play just outside the red zone.

Ravlin made a huge play in the form of an 83-yard pick-six to put Underwood in the driver’s seat 40-21.

“You always try to put yourself in a position to make a play, and I was in the right place at the right time,” Ravlin said.

Along with the pick-six, Ravlin threw for 284 yards and a touchdown. Ravlin also led the Eagles with 97 yards and a touchdown.

P.C. would answer immediately on the kick to make it 40-28, but that’s as close as they would get for the rest of the night as Ravlin ran in a touchdown with 48 seconds left to play to ice the game and officially punch Underwood’s ticket to its second-ever semifinal round appearance.

“This season is not over, but we got to stop and smell the roses sometimes,” Ravlin said. “This win feels pretty sweet after all those losses over the last two years.”

“I couldn’t be any more excited for this,” Jensen said. “We’ve been so close over the past few years and just couldn’t get it done. It feels good to pull through and finally make it.”

“It’s exciting to finally break the door down and get there,” Mason Boothby added. “I know this means a lot to our seniors, and I love doing this for them. This is really cool, we’ve made history.”

Boothby led the Eagles with six catches for 142 yards.

While it feels good to finally earn the trip to Cedar Falls the Eagles want to keep this season going and refuse to be satisfied with just this accomplishment.

“The job is not done,” Mechcaelson said. “We’re still going to enjoy this, we talked all week about not taking things for granted, and this trip is not something we’re going to take for granted. We’re going to prepare for a big football game next Friday.”

Underwood will play West Sioux at 1 p.m. on Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Underwood (11-0) 14 6 7 20 – 47

Pella Christian (9-2) 14 0 7 7 – 28