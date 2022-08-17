PREP FOOTBALL: Playing with intentionality, AL football optimistic entering new year

Abraham Lincoln head football coach John Wolfe said he believes the team has a lot of potential this year. But, in order to reach its peak, he believes the Lynx need to show intentionality and purpose on and off the field.

"The biggest thing I’ve been talking to kids about lately is just intentionality and practicing with purpose," he said. "Whether you’re in the weightroom, you’re in the classroom or you’re on the field you’re there and you need to be there with intentions. You need to practice with purpose. Don’t just go through the motions. Again, this is really a life lesson. Be where your feet are and take one step forward and lets get a little bit better each day."

Abraham Lincoln lost some talent off of last year's squad, but the returning players should give A.L. faithful reason to be excited.

Senior Wade Brown returns after throwing for over 540 yards last year and junior Caden McDowell rushed for over 350 yards on 90 carries. Those two combined for 11 touchdowns.

The receiving core brings back some key members, including junior Carlos Andrade, senior West Brown and junior Ryan Ortega. All of them caught passes last year.

"We think there’s a ton of potential within our team," Wolfe said. "We think we can be a really good football team. We just have to make sure we’re getting better each day and we’re doing the things necessary to be successful. We talk a lot about what does it take to be successful and what it takes to be successful in life is oftentimes what it takes to be successful on the football field.

"Are you showing up every day? Are you working hard? Are you taking care of your nutrition? Are you sleeping? All those little things that go on to be successful in life we want to just keep talking about those things because if we take care of those things it will also affect us on the field."

While the offense returns some contributors the defense will have many key pieces back from last year, including senior Steven Smith who led 5A in regular-season tackles.

"We expect him to do very well," Wolfe said. "Anytime you can return the leading tackler in 5A that’s a positive. He’s a great kid. He’s working hard and we expect him to do very well for us."

Other players that had an impact on defense include Wade Brown, Ortega, Gaven Goldsberry and Wes Brown.

Wolfe also hopes to see some new names make contributions this season.

"You can really see the growth over the year, whether that’s a sophomore becoming a junior or a junior becoming a senior," he said. "There’s some kids that are really stepping into those roles and are owning them and it’s really fun to watch. I don’t know if there’s a specific individual as much as I think collectively we have a lot of kids that were going to get on to the field and really excel. We’re just seeing a lot of growth from that ownership."

Abraham Lincoln opens the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 in a home game against Thomas Jefferson.

"We don’t necessarily talk a lot about wins and losses," Wolfe said. "I’m sure everyone has in the back of their mind what we think we should or could do this year. To me it’s really what can we do as a coaching staff and what can we do as members of this program to meet our potential.

"I think we have a really high ceiling this year. Will we get there. What are we doing as members for the program and members of the culture to meet that potential. I think that’s the biggest goal is how do we get to where we can get, how do we reach our peak."