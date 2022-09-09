PREP FOOTBALL: Rams roll on homecoming night

There were fireworks on the field during the game and fireworks shot off above the field after the game on Friday night when Glenwood rolled to a 40-6 victory against Abraham Lincoln on homecoming night.

The Rams scored on every offensive possession in the first half and only allowed four first downs for the Lynx.

“I thought both sides of the ball played well,” Glenwood head coach Cory Faust said. “That being said there’s still some things that we can clean up. It’s never as bad as you think and it’s never as good either, so we’ll keep trying to get better.”

Glenwood’s offense started the game off on a hot steak, marching 61 yards on seven plays. Senior Tate Mayberry rushed for 49 yards on four carries including a 24-yard rush and a 15-yard run into the end zone to give his team a 6-0 lead after the missed extra point.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore quarterback Brady Watts completed a 12-yard pass to senior Jace Kepler to start the next drive, but a sack on the next play set the Lynx back who punted three plays later.

Glenwood’s offense continued to roll on its next possession and junior quarterback Kayden Anderson connected with senior Cody Krause on a 37-yard pass which led to a 6-yard touchdown run from senior CJ Carter. The extra point was missed giving the Rams a 12-0 lead.

Abraham Lincoln senior Caden McDowell broke a 15-yard run on the first play of the next drive but was tackled for a loss on the next play forcing A.L. to punt.

Mayberry broke off a 26-yard run to start the next drive and Anderson threw a 13-yard pass to put the Rams in Lynx territory. It looked like A.L. might hold Glenwood to a field goal, but the Rams went for it on fourth and five and scored after Anderson scrambled, reversed field, and scored from 5-yards out to give Glenwood a 19-0 lead after the extra point.

A.L. went three and out on the next drive, allowing Anderson to connect with Cody Krause for a 40-yard pass leading to a 7-yard touchdown pass from Anderson to junior Payton Longmeyer to give the Rams a 26-0 lead.

The Lynx were forced to punt on their next drive allowing Glenwood to drive down the field after passes of 28 and 26 yards before Anderson threw a 17-yard touchdown pass with just over a minute left in the first half to give Glenwood a 33-0 lead.

The Lynx’s problems only got worse when they threw an interception in their territory on the next drive. Anderson took advantage six plays later, hitting Krause for a 27-yard pass into the endzone giving Glenwood a 40-0 lead at halftime.

“Being able to run the ball helps,” Faust said. “Having CJ (Carter) back, although we really limited him a lot just to make sure he was healthy for next week. He changes the dynamic. Casey Godbout moved into the tight end position and us being a little more diverse with our formations has really made a big difference too.”

The second half was largely uneventful with a running clock and many younger players getting experience. The Lynx got onto the scoreboard late in the game when Watts found junior Karsyn Chambliss for a 9-yard touchdown.

“They were a very athletic football team,” A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. “That showed when they had the football. For us, offensively, we just weren’t quite consistent enough. We did some really good things, but then we put the ball on the turf or take a step back. Just getting back to drawing board, we have to sure things up on defense a little bit. Offensively we have to make sure we’re a little more efficient from play to play.”

Anderson finished the game with 216 yards passing on 11 of 21 with three touchdowns through the air and one on the ground. Mayberry totaled 128 yards on the ground and a score.

“We had a great week of practice,” Mayberry said. “Lots of new stuff, everybody was working hard and it’s homecoming so the energy level is always high and the whole town and community is out here to support. When everybody is behind your back and you have all that energy it’s hard to lose.”

Glenwood is now 2-1 on the season and Abraham Lincoln is 1-2.

Glenwood will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Harlan and Abraham Lincoln will host Sioux City West at 7 p.m. on Friday for its homecoming game.