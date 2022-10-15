PREP FOOTBALL: Rams run by Yellow Jackets

Thomas Jefferson football fell to Glenwood 69-7 after a very rough first half on Friday night at home, allowing the Rams to score 42 points. The Yellow Jackets struggled the entire game with many upperclassmen and starting players out with injuries.

"We had six starters out, five linemen, so we had to play our whole offensive line with freshmen and sophomores,"said T.J. head coach, Kevin Culjat. "Although I thought we did some nice things, like I told my players after the game, the score is not necessarily indicative of the effort we gave. I thought we gave great effort.

“... We're always playing for our seniors, and it's hard when you got a lot of guys banged up. But, I thought Andre Chioco played real well for us tonight. I felt like Devin Bovee played real well tonight, and those are the only two seniors who we had on the field tonight which really made it tough.”

Following T.J.’s rough first drive of only five plays, Glenwood took T.J.’s defense by surprise when starting quarterback, Kayden Anderson, threw a 40-yard pass to Payton Longmeyer resulting in a touchdown and successful field goal attempt.

The T.J. Crowd was amped up after a 38-yard kick return ending in a "tackle frenzy." Glenwood freshman Jack Johnson was taken out of the game. The Rams were still able to power through to another touchdown and field goal.

After six long and well fought plays, T.J. was unsuccessful. The turnover lead to another Rams touchdown and field goal. The Rams lead 28-0 after the first quarter.

The second quarter is when the T.J. defense picked up as the Glenwood Rams only were able to score two touchdowns. One was an impressive 45-yard pass to senior Tyler Harger. The T.J. offense was unable to break through the Rams' defense entering halftime down 42-0.

At the start of the third quarter, T.J. was able to hold the Rams for over five minutes before Rams' offense scored a touchdown. With a quarterback fake, Kellen Scott ran 11 yards to score. Yet, T.J.'s special teams were able to come in and block the field goal attempt ,ruining the Rams’ six field goal streak. T.J. almost held the Rams for the rest of the third quarter, but junior Britain Maxwell, was able to sneak in just one more touchdown.

The T.J. fans were fired up after the QB, Victor Atupura, threw a 35-yard pass to Mayson Kramer giving the Jackets great field position to start the fourth quarter despite being down 55-0.

The Jackets wen into the fourth quarter on the 15-yard line. A handoff to T.J.'s Devin Davis-Conti scored to a touchdown followed by a successful field-goal attempt. The Jackets broke through, yet the Rams still led 55-7.

The Rams went on to score two more times in the fourth quarter. Kaden Anderson had another quarterback run and senior Justin Poland-Molinia took advantage of a T.J. fumble resulting in a final score of 69-7.

"I thought our guys played well," Glenwood head coach Cory Faust said. "(I'm) proud of them. A lot of different guys did good things so that's good. We are looking to get better throughout the regular season. We are looking forward to next week, and [Dallas Center Grimes'] record is very misleading, and they're a really good team and we will have our hands full."

Glenwood's players, coaches, and fans look forward to their next game hoping to continue winning. T.J. has their homecoming game next week which brings a lot of emotions.

"You know homecoming week is always tough," Kevin Culjat said, "[There are] a million distractions, and our kids aren't used to kinda the way we do things now. So we have got to work on a lot next week on limiting distractions, having a good week at practice, and hopefully having an opportunity to have our seniors get out of here with a win."