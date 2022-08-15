PREP FOOTBALL: St. Albert eyes playoffs after down year

St. Albert football struggled last year to find wins last year going 1-7. That fact isn't curbing any of the goals for the Falcons headed into the new year.

Head coach Jake Driver is hoping with an experienced group that features, eight eights, seven juniors and seven sophomores for the Falcons to reach the playoffs.

"Our goal every year is to make the playoffs," he said. "It doesn’t matter if we come off a 1-7 season of an undefeated state championship. Our goal the following season is to make the playoffs. You can’t do all the other stuff if you’re not in the playoffs. That’s our number one goal. We talk to our seniors about that and that’s kind of our mantra and what we want to do. We want to make the playoffs and do things the St. Albert way."

Some key players from last year have already started stepping up.

Sam Gubbels, David Helton, John Helton, Cale Hobbs, Brendan Monahan and Luke Anderson are just a few of the names that have taken a leadership role early on.

"I really like our nucleus of just overall of how our team feels, just or camaraderie and things like that," Driver said. "... Those are all guys that have played a lot of snaps for us in the past that have done a nice job just collectively as a group to lead us."

As far as the style of play, the Falcons hope to get back to what made it a successful program in the past.

"No matter what you do schematically you need to run the football to set up the passing game," Driver said. "We’re no different from that. We’ve kind of done some things differently in the past to spread, to I, to some wing stuff that we did a year ago. We want to hang our hat back on the I and get back to the St. Albert way of doing things.

"We want to run the football downhill and do some play action. That’s kind of what we want to do. Defensively, we want to make plays and play fast. We want to eliminate the big play. We want to align. We want to be assignment sharp. If you do those things positive things will happen for you."

Driver added that for the team to be successful it would have to do the little things. One of his mottos for the team is 'kiss' or keep it simple stupid.

"I’m a big process guy," he said. "I don’t get overly worked up. I like getting to the UNI Dome and playing in those situations. Playing in the semifinals is something every team in the state of Iowa strives for. If we do the little things right over and over and over again the score on the scoreboard takes care of itself, the wins add up and allows us to accomplish much bigger team goals."

St. Albert will start the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 at home against Treynor.

"We’re excited about the enthusiasm that our community has right now with what we’re trying to accomplish even after a 1-7 season," Driver said. "We have a lot of support and we need to capitalize on that within our program."