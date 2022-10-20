PREP FOOTBALL: St. Albert falls to IKM-Manning

St. Albert football ended its football season on Thursday night at home against IKM-Manning with a 52-17 loss.

The Falcons led 10-6 after the first quarter, but it was all Wolves after that.

IKM-Manning captured a 14-10 lead by halftime and dominated the third quarter to take a 44-10 lead.

"It was an opportunity for our seniors to play their last game, the four that we had that were suited," St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said. "It was the ability for them to put their pads on one last time and do that the last time for a lot of those guys."

St. Albert had eight seniors on its roster in total - Sam Gubbles, John Helton, Brendan Monahan, Lena Rosloniec, Luke Anderson, David Helton, Gavin Sommerville and Cael Hobbs.

"They were a dome team as sophomores," Driver said. "They had an opportunity to experience that. There's just not a ton of them and not a lot of them have a lot of experience. The one thing they're going to take away is you can't take things for granted and they didn't, but I think some of the other people around them did.

"They fought through some adversity they've came through on the back side when a lot of people wouldn't and their fortitude to do that is to be commended by all of those guys. A lot of lesser people would have backed away from the challenge that has been presented to them the last two years. We'll truly be indebted to them for that."

St. Albert finishes the season with a 2-7 record.

"I never like tough years," Driver said. "I never say they pay off because that to me is an excuse mentality. If you play in our lineup you need to compete and that's the way it is. Our youth shows at times because we haven't played a lot of football games. That needs to be a priority for our program going forward is to participate more, compete more in every single sport.

"That's what I told our kids after the game. Football season is over, but we go into our winter sport now and then we go to our spring sport and then we go to our summer sport. That's what we do. We need to learn we need to lift weights in that time. I think that's something where we'll gain the experience. You need to compete year round not just certain times of the year."