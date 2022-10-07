PREP FOOTBALL: St. Albert snaps four-game losing skid

St. Albert football snapped its four-game losing streak on Friday night on Sidney with a 56-23 victory after scoring 36 points in the second and third quarters to take a 43-0 lead.

This is the second year in a row that St. Albert had defeated Sidney after the Falcons won 9-8 a year ago.

"We had a really good week at practice," St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said. "Our kids played with a lot more focus and made a conscious effort. I'm really proud of what they did. They practiced hard, they lifted hard. I was proud we didn't let our record affect the way we handle ourselves."

St. Albert threw an interception on the first drive but recorded an interception of its own to keep Sidney off the board.

Later, The Falcons had a 10-play, 80-yard drive that ended in a 5-yard run for Sam Gubbles to end the first quarter.

Things got worse for the Cowboys when Sidney had a snap sail over the punter's head and into the endzone to give the Falcons a 9-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Owen Marshall found Tony Busch for a 10-yard touchdown through the air three minutes later to take a 16-0 lead.

Sidney dug into its bag of tricks with a halfback pass but saw the pass get intercepted. Gubbles scored again three minutes later on a 6-yard run to take a 23-0 lead.

Cael Hobbs found the endzone shortly after, intercepting a screen pass and returning it to the house to extend the lead to 30-0 with just under three minutes left in the second quarter.

The Falcons weren't done scoring as John Helton had a 42-yard catch and run to make the score 37-0 with under a minute left in the first half.

St. Albert scored once in the third quarter to take a 43-0 lead.

"We want to play football the St. Albert way," Driver said. "The number one thing is have faith. We lacked that a little in the first quarter on offense. We were a little shaky and unsure of ourselves. We made some plays and the guys did some things to get things going for us."

Sidney outscored St. Albert 23-13 in the fourth quarter.

St. Albert finished the game with 399 yards on offense, including 259 on the ground.

St. Albert is now 2-5 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against AHSTW.

"Anytime you win it's a positive for your football program," Driver said. "No matter if it's win number two or seven. Those are all positives. We want to keep improving on the little things each and every week. We were able to do that and things clicked together for us this week."