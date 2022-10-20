PREP FOOTBALL: Stars shoot past Lynx

Abraham Lincoln football ended its season on Thursday night at Sioux City North was a 49-0 loss after Demarico Young rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns and Carson Strohbeen passed for 205 yards and three scores.

Sioux City North led 28-0 after the first quarter after scoring on the opening kickoff and recovering two kickoff for two more scores. By the end of the half, the Stars led 35-0.

Sioux City North scored once more in the third quarter to make the score 43-0 and once in the fourth quarter.

Young, rushed for 18 touchdowns this season.

Abraham Lincoln ends the season with a 3-9 record. This was the final game for 18 seniors - Austin Lippert, Jace Kepler, Max Cundiff, Alex Navaratte, Wes Brown, Wade Brown, Eric Wright, Caden McDowell, Bryson Patlan, Steven Smith, Miguel Olivares, Brett Ramsey, Taliq Smith, Jake Travers, Cadyn DeSantiago, Teddy Devine, Warren Summers, Drew Wilson and Max Lippert.