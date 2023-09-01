Luke Sternberg set the tone early for Class 1A No. 5 AHSTW in a dominant first half of a 41-7 win over Riverside on Friday night.

The junior running back and defensive back first read the Bulldogs offense like a book, sitting in a pocket and waiting for the pass of senior Grady Jeppesen. Sternberg jumped the route, and broke a few tackles on a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown just one minute into the game. Before this writer could even post a score update, the ensuing kickoff was fumbled by Riverside and recovered by the Vikings.

“What we talked about, we want to come out and set the tone right away,” Vikings head coach G.G. Harris said. “Regardless of the side of the ball, we wanted to set the tone, we wanted to really, instill our speed and our physicality, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that. And obviously, when you can start with a pick six, that's huge.”

Harris added that the inverted flood concept the Bulldogs ran is really tough to defend, but Sternberg played the ball “perfectly.”

“He’s a special athlete, and you put him in a position, he's going to do the rest,” Harris said. “And that's also the trust between player and coach that we worked with throughout the week, that you trust one another and then same thing on the field.”

A 20-yard quarterback keeper by Camden Soukup set AHSTW inside the five, and Sternberg punched it in for six. Just like that, the Vikings led 13-0 with 10:41 still to play in the first quarter.

After a Riverside drive stalled, the Vikings aired it out, as broken coverage left Kayden Baxter with acres of space. Soukup easily found the unattended receiver, who ran the ball another 40 yards for a 54-yard touchdown near the end of the opening quarter.

Sternberg found the endzone again on the biggest play of the night, a 65-yard run down the Riverside sideline to put the Vikings up 27-0.

Throughout the game, the AHSTW head coach saw the junior running back remain hungry.

“He wanted to keep (running), he wanted the ball. He wanted to be fed and you know, that's what you want from your best players, your best competitors. And other guys feed off of that too,” Harris said. And as the game progressed, it was cool to see him set up his teammates, you know, guys are gonna try to take him away, and he's gonna continue to be a decoy… Huge credit to the guys up front and allowing them some space and getting them the ball.”

The final score of the first half, a 13-yard pass from Soukup to Gavin Newcomb that was followed by a two-point conversion after a mishandled snap, saw AHSTW up big, 35-0.

Soukup found Baxter for the second touchdown connection of the night, which Harris especially enjoyed as the middle linebacker got to find paydirt.

“I mean, he does all the dirty work, man,” the Vikings head coach said. “He does the work in the dark, he's blocking, and he plays middle linebacker so he’s getting hit all the time. So it was nice to see him be able to squeak away and get open and have some big plays offensively. That doesn't always happen.”

Riverside added a late consolation touchdown as Grady Jeppesen ran in from 20 yards out.

In a “huge rivalry” for Highway 59, the road between Avoca and Oakland, this game meant even more as the crowd and both sidelines wore “#BrammanStrong Two Teams. One Goal.” purple t-shirts. The gesture recognizes AHSTW graduate Chris Bramman, who is battling State 4 Pancreatic Cancer and has a son, junior Davis, on the Riverside team.

“There’s obviously a huge rivalry between the two communities,” Harris said. “But the Bramman family, they’re both AHSTW, they're grads, they’re Vikings. And they're a part of the Bulldog community now and we are close and even though we're rivals, we're still western Iowa, and we care a lot about one another and that was just one way for both communities (to unite).”

Harris added that fans on the same sideline united in purple was “cool to see,” and he offered support and prayers to the Bramman family.

On the field, AHSTW next plays at Kuemper Catholic in Carroll, and Riverside travels to South Central Calhoun. Both games are at 7 p.m. next Friday.

AHSTW (2-0) 20;15;6;0 – 41

Riverside (1-1) 0;0;0;7 – 7

A – 38-yard INT return Luke Sternberg (kick good)

A – 3-yard run Sternberg (kick no good)

A – 54-yard pass Camden Soukup to Kayden Baxter (kick good)

A – 65-yard run Sternberg (kick good)

A – 13-yard pass Soukup to Gavin Newcomb (2-pt pass Soukup to Seth Pope)

A – 32-yard pass Soukup to Baxter (2-pt pass incomplete)

R – 20-yard run, Grady Jeppesen (kick good)

