PREP FOOTBALL: The Battle of Titans! Titans make furious rally to beat Cyclones

In a battle of two top-ranked teams and two defending state champions Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central and Class 3A No. 1 Harlan went to battle on Thursday night at Titan Stadium.

In a game that everyone knew would go down to the last possession, and indeed did, the Titans beat the Cyclones 30-27 at Titan Stadium on Thursday night.

“This is the kind of game you get when Harlan and L.C. take the field,” head coach Justin Kammrad said. “You’re going to get two really good programs going after each other. You got back to last year when we had a two-score lead, they kept playing through the final whistle and got us. This year we made two big special teams plays to get us the ball back. There was a lot of fight in our guys tonight.”

Both teams had some offensive success, but neither team put any points on the board in the first quarter.

The Cyclones and Titans didn’t waste any time in the second quarter changing that fact though as Cyclone quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer connected to Aidan Hall on a 24-yard jump ball pass.

Just three plays later the Titans answered with a 66-yard pass from Braylon Kammrad to Curtis Witte to tie the game, all within 38 seconds. The Cyclones then made their answer four plays later as Kasperbauer connected a 64-yard strike to Cade Sears to retake the lead. However, the Titans blocked the PAT thus keeping the score at 13-7 early on in the second quarter.

The Titan defense would force multiple stops, but after some missed opportunities including two dropped passes that looked promising for points, the Cyclones took in a 13-10 halftime lead after a late 45-yard field goal from L.C.’s Boston Hensley.

“Offensively we missed some opportunities,” Kammrad said. “We had some deep shots that we dropped and we hit and miss offensive line-wise, but we made just enough plays and at the end of the day that’s all you care about.”

“We had a game plan and we had some bumps, but overall we executed what we wanted to do,” Witte added.

Witte had two interceptions and a tackle to go with three catches on offense and a touchdown.

The second half began as a defensive chess match until the Titan's offense broke the silence. After a dart to Witte and Lucci Fidone, Kammrad finished the drive with six points with a one-yard QB sneak to take their first lead of the night despite a missed PAT 16-13 midway through the third quarter.

The Cyclones needed an answer and got one a long drive for a touchdown with 12 seconds to spare in the third quarter. Later in the fourth quarter, the Cyclones seemingly put the game away as Brad Curren threw up a peace sign on the way to a 45-yard touchdown that made it 27-16 Harlan with just over three minutes to play, making some people head for the exits and creating a Cyclone student chant saying “Maybe Next Year”.

The Titans had other plans. Lucci Fidone gave a big answer in the form of a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to bring the Titans back with one score with just under three minutes left to play.

“He usually kicked it in the end zone, but he didn’t that time,” Fidone said. “We were in return right and I faked to the left and then went right, saw the gap, and soon it was only the kicker and I moved by him.”

Another play came on special teams soon after as the Titans recovered an onside kick at their own 48-yard line. With just under three minutes to go, Braylon Kammrad and the Titans knew this drive was it.

The Titan's first two plays only gained a yard, but on third and long Kammrad found Curtis Witte for a big catch to move the sticks. That sparked the Titan offense into the red zone and eventually lead to a go-ahead touchdown run from Kammrad to put the Titans ahead 30-27 with 59 seconds left to play.

“Our first two plays didn’t get us much,” Braylon Kammrad said. “I still knew Curtis was going to get open. He’s a playmaker, I threw out to him and he makes a play like he usually does at sets us up for the rest.”

Kammrad had two rushing touchdowns to go with 189 passing yards and a passing touchdown.

With two timeouts the Cyclones looked to create some magic of their own, but the Titan defense stood strong and shut down the offense to seal the victory on this thrilling Thursday night.

“It’s crazy,” Justin Kammrad said. “They rallied off a long touchdown run, gave us the peace sign, and we responded with the touchdown from Lucci. We were deciding between an onside or deep kick, but with two timeouts we decided to take a shot with the onside and gave ourselves the chance to win the game. Everyone battled their butts off.”

“It just shows that hard work and never giving up pays off,” Fidone added. “We weren’t going to quit tonight and we just wanted it more.”

“That was a lot of fun to play in,” Witte said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be out here and make plays. ”

“We learned from last year that it’s never over until the clock is at all zeros,” Braylon Kammrad said. “We just kept fighting. Every other time I played them they got us so I wasn’t going to give up on this and we needed to beat them this time and we found a way.”

Lewis Central improves to 2-0 and will hit the road for their first game next Friday against Carlisle at 7 p.m.

Harlan (0-1) 0 13 7 7 – 27

Lewis Central (2-0) 0 10 6 14 – 30