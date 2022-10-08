PREP FOOTBALL: Thomas Jefferson falls to Winterset

Thomas Jefferson football fell to Winterset on the road on Friday after allowing the Huskies to score 34 points in the second quarter in a 55-0 loss.

Winterset opened the scoring when sophomore Hank Wilmes scored on a 16-yard run late in the first quarter.

Senior Hagan Hanselman scored on a 21-yard run to make the lead 13-0 with just under 12 minutes left in the first half.

Senior Connor Pashek connected with sophomore Jaydn Cooper Cooper on a 31-yard pass to take a 19-0 lead with eight and a half minutes left in the second quarter.

Wilmes broke a 20-yard run with 6:38 left in the half to make the score 27-0.

Senior Carter Smuck scored on a 1-yard rush to make the score 34-0.

Pashek connected with senior Brayden Dinkla on an 11-yard pass to make the score 41-0.

Hanselman scored on a 35-yard run in the third quarter and senior Keaton Tindle scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-7 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Glenwood.