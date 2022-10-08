 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

PREP FOOTBALL: Thomas Jefferson falls to Winterset

Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson football fell to Winterset on the road on Friday after allowing the Huskies to score 34 points in the second quarter in a 55-0 loss.

Winterset opened the scoring when sophomore Hank Wilmes scored on a 16-yard run late in the first quarter.

Senior Hagan Hanselman scored on a 21-yard run to make the lead 13-0 with just under 12 minutes left in the first half.

Senior Connor Pashek connected with sophomore Jaydn Cooper Cooper on a 31-yard pass to take a 19-0 lead with eight and a half minutes left in the second quarter.

Wilmes broke a 20-yard run with 6:38 left in the half to make the score 27-0.

Senior Carter Smuck scored on a 1-yard rush to make the score 34-0.

Pashek connected with senior Brayden Dinkla on an 11-yard pass to make the score 41-0.

Hanselman scored on a 35-yard run in the third quarter and senior Keaton Tindle scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-7 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Glenwood.

