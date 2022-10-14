PREP FOOTBALL: Titans batter Mustangs

Lewis Central football defeated Dallas Center-Grimes 41-0 on the road on Friday.

The Titans' first score came on a 5-yard from Jonathan Humpal. Braylon Kammard then connected with Parker Heller on the run for an 18-yard touchdown completion to give his team a 14-0 lead.

Humpal extended the lead to 21-0 on a 2-yard run later.

Kammrad scored two rushing touchdowns of his own to give LC a 35-0 lead.

Other big plays included a 55-yard run from Humpal which set up a touchdown in the first half, two first-half receptions from Lual Maker, a tackle for loss from Owen Thomas and a key interception from Boston Hensley.

Lewis Central is now 8-0 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Winterset in a game that the Titans can clinch the district title.

"We had a little bit of ups and downs early on in the ball game," Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. "We had some uncharacteristic turnovers on fumbles. Our defense really responded and kept them out of the endzone. Offensively we started to get things rolling late in the first quarter and second quarter and really started to execute at a high level. I'm just really proud of our guys for how they responded when faced with adversity early on."