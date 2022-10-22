PREP FOOTBALL: Titans complete undefeated regular season

Lewis Central football capped an undefeated regular season on Friday night at home with a 42-15 victory over Winterset after scoring on all five offensive possessions in the first half.

"I'm really proud of the effort that our guys came out with there in that first half," head coach Justin Kammrad said. "We really got going, really did some good things, offensively and defensively. ... We played really well. We got a lot of guys in there in the second half.

"They were able to score a couple of times on those guys, but I'm really proud of the effort all-around especially for our seniors to finalize a regular season, claim a district championship and sort of put a stamp on their regular season."

Senior quarterback Braylon Kammrad threw two touchdown passes one to senior running back Jonathan Humpal and one to junior Curtis Witte.

Humpal rushed for two scores, senior Parker Heller found the end zone once and sophomore Brady Hetzel rushed for a score in the second half.

Lewis Central finishes the regular season with a 9-0 record and will host a first-round playoff game next Friday.

"I'm really happy with where we're at with our guys," Justin Kammrad said. "It's just been one of those crazy, odd district seasons. We haven't really played our starters an entire game so far.

"You hope that helps with creating depth and getting guys ready for when they're thrust into that situation. ... We're just really starting to rally together as a team."