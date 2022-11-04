PREP FOOTBALL: Titans defeat Rams, punch ticket to semifinals

Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central football is headed back to the UNI-Dome for the fourth time in five years after defeating Glenwood on Friday night at home in the quarterfinals, 47-24.

Glenwood scored the opening touchdown before Lewis Central scored 40 of the next 43 points through three quarters.

“I can’t say enough great things about our kids,” LC head coach Justin Kammrad said. “About this opportunity for them. They battle, we’ve had a lot of kids battle throughout the year. I can’t be more proud of everything they’ve accomplished thus far and to put themselves in this position this time of year.”

Glenwood struck first after C.J. Carter broke a 16-yard run and Tate Mayberry broke a 19-yard run a few plays later which lead to an 8-yard touchdown run from the Rams.

Both teams punted on their next possession before the Titans struck back. Jonathan Humpal broke runs of 19 and 18 yards to set up a 7-yard touchdown run by Braylon Kammrad. The Titans missed the extra point to keep the score at 7-6.

Glenwood went three-and-out on its next drive giving Lewis Central the ball at its 41-yard line. Humpal broke off a 12-yard run on the first play before Braylon Kammrad connected with Curtis Witte on a 47-yard completion before Braylon Kammrad scored on a 1-yard sneak to give LC a 13-7 lead.

“It’s super exciting,” Braylon Kammrad said. “It’s good for our guys and getting back there. I’m very excited. … Just being able to establish our run game is what we did well. That opened up for our pass so we made some explosive plays there.”

The Rams picked up a pair of first downs on the next drive after a roughing the passer penalty and a 13-yard run by Carter but were forced to punt.

Lewis Central’s offense came alive on the next drive. Humpal broke a 34-yard run on the second play, before Braylon Kammrad connected with Parker Heller for a 28-yard completion. He hit Witte for a 15-yard touchdown on the next play. LC led 20-7 after the extra point.

Mayberry broke a 60-yard run on the first play of the second half but a personal foul forced the Rams to settle for a 40-yard field goal from Conner King to close the gap to 20-10.

Lewis Central returned the kickoff to the 22-yard line and Braylon Kammrad found Witte on a 24-yard touchdown three plays later to give the Titans a 27-10 lead with eight and a half minutes left in the third quarter.

Glenwood went three and out on its next drive, Lewis Central returned the ball to the 29-yard line and Braylon Kammrad found Boston Hensley on a 28-yard completion one play later to give the Titans a 33-10 lead.

Humpal scored later to stretch the lead to 40-10.

“It feels amazing, Humpal said. “This has been our goal since before the season even started. It feels amazing to accomplish it. … I think we’ve come together as a team and played for each other, the guy next to us. I think that’s where it’s at, we’ve just banded together.

“… I’m just doing my role, doing my part of the team, doing what I can to help us win.”

Glenwood didn’t give up as Kayden Anderson found Renner Bardsley on a 55-yard touchdown pass with just under 10 minutes left in the game to make it 40-17.

LC scored with just under seven minutes left in the game when Braylon Kammrad found Heller on a 28-yard completion to take a 47-17 lead.

“We just have really grown up,” Justin Kammrad said. “All the experiences and the practices and the time that they put in, we started the year really young defensively and those guys have grown up and done a fabulous job.

“Offensively we knew we had a ton of firepower and we lost some guys throughout the year and lost another important one tonight. But the next guy just steps up and continues to play and does a great job for us.”

Mayberry scored one more rushing touchdown to give the Rams 24 points.

Glenwood ends the season with a 7-4 record.

“I thought our guys' effort was there,” Glenwood head coach Cory Faust said. “I thought they believed coming into the game they could win the game. I thought they prepared really hard. Lewis Central is just so hard to prepare for. They can do so many different things and they were better tonight so hats off to them.”

Lewis Central is now 11-0 on the season. They will play at the UNI-Dome at 4 p.m. on Thursday against Carlisle in the semifinals. If they win they’ll play for their second straight state championship on Nov. 17.

“It’s one step at a time,” Justin Kammrad said. “Obviously that’s the expectation and that’s what we want to accomplish, but there’s another game there before you get to that last one. We’re going to enjoy this one right now. It’s going to be a short week. We’re going to have to get back at it.”