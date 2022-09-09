PREP FOOTBALL: Titans put it together to defeat Warriors

Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central football scored 21 unanswered points in a 49-27 victory over No. 7 Norwalk on the road on Friday to stay undefeated in what head coach Justin Kammrad said is one of the most complete games the Titans have played all season.

"It was probably one of the most complete efforts we've had all year from our running game and passing game," he said. "It's just one of those things that I felt everything just came together for our guys.

"... I think on the offensive and defensive lines we were physical, we were aggressive. Our guys got after it up front. We sort of got into our guys heads, it's going to be really dang important for us to dominate the line of scrimmage and play a complete game and our guys stepped up to that challenge and were extremely physical and did that stuff up front."

Jonathan Humpal opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown and Braylon Kammrad stretched the lead to 14-0 with a quarterback keeper before the end of the first.

The Titans took advantage of good field position after a Norwalk turnover, marching down the field before Humpal scored his second rushing touchdown of the game.

"Our defense really stepped up," Justin Kammrad said. "They have a really explosive offense, quarterbacks, receivers do an excellent job. We made enough plays at the critical times, we were able to get some stops down on the red zone to keep points off the board. Our defense did everything they could to keep them out of there."

Norwalk responded with a score through the air, but Kammrad stretched the lead to 28-7 with five minutes left in the first half on another rushing touchdown.

The Warriors scored once before the end of the first half and scored first in the third quarter to make the score 28-21 before Kammard found Luciano Fidone for a long touchdown completion to stretch the lead to 14 with just under five minutes left in the third.

The two teams then traded kickoffs returned for scores, but Norwalk missed the extra point to make it 42-27.

LC ended the scoring when Kammrad found Curtis Wittie for another passing touchdown.

Lewis Central is now 3-0 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against No. 6 Indianola.

"It's just one of those things that it makes you feel like you're going in the right direction," Justin Kammrad said. "There's still things we can improve on as a team and for us that's the biggest thing that we're constantly improving week in and week out and our guys are taking a step forward, regardless if he's a No. 1 or No. 2 are expecting to be successful and doing everything in our power to be better."