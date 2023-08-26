Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central and Class 3A No. 1 Harlan met again to open their season for the third consecutive season as LC debuted it’s new turf and scoreboard to the public.

Two first quarter turnovers put the Cyclones in front 14-0 after the first quarter, but resiliency helped the Titans score the next 12 points before halftime, and after falling behind 20-12 early in the fourth quarter, the Titans scored the next nine points to defeat Harlan 21-20.

“The resiliency of our team was amazing,” Kammrad said. “We had some new kids that had to step up and play some big minutes. We did not play very good in the first half, but kept ourselves in the game.

"Our defense was lights out, they played amazing and kept us in the ball game, allowed our offense to figure itself out and get things going. I’m just so proud of the resiliency these kids showed, the toughness to just keep playing, to believe in our system and the program and just staying after it.”

The Cyclones stormed out to an early 14-0 as they took advantage of an early fumble which turned into a touchdown five plays later and had a 10-yard pick six. Creating a tense atmosphere at the renovated Titan Stadium early.

Jimmy Scott put the Titans on the board early in the second quarter with a 37-yard field goal. After a defensive stand, Brady Hetzel connected to Curtis Witte for an 85-yard touchdown play, the point after was no good. Just like that though, the Titans were right on the doorstep after trailing by two scores.

“We were setting up that play for a while,” Witte said. “They were sitting nine yards off and three yards inside. Brady put it in a great spot and it allowed me to just go run it in. The offensive line also gave him a great pocket.”

Bryce Juon intercepted a pass on the following drive to give the Titans the ball back around the Harlan 20 yard line. However, the drive stalled and Scott booted through another field goal to bring the Titans back within two points by halftime.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter where the offenses would put something on the scoreboard as the Cyclone capped off a 72-yard drive with a touchdown, but the point after was blocked by Deven Lovejoy, keeping the Titans down just one possession.

Next possession the Titans marched down the field 70 yards and capped off the drive with a touchdown run from Chance Chappel, however the two-point conversion failed, thus the Titans still trailed the Cyclones by two points.

The Titans forced a three and out and put the ball back in the offense’s hand as they looked for some late game heroics again with just over four minutes to go. Slowly, but surly the Titans marched down the field until the drive stalled just out side of Harlan’s red zone. Scott was asked one more time to put it through, this time to give the Titans the lead.

“You can’t say enough about that kid,” Kammrad said. “He’s an unbelievable athlete and kicked the ball really well tonight and I couldn’t be more proud of him. He stayed calm all night. Cool and collected all night and just did his thing and believed in himself. You can’t say enough about guys like that.”

Scott nailed the 35-yard field goal to give Lewis Central its first lead of the game with 2:58 remaining.

“I just kept myself calm, it does no good to be nervous,” Scott said. “My team was there for me and I just kept calm and did what I did in the two earlier kicks.”

Made all three of his field goals from 32 yards or further, despite missing a PAT kick.

The defense then locked down the Cyclones off and after a few kneels from Hetzel celebrated their second straight win over the defending Class 3A champions.

“Not many programs do this,” Kammrad said. “Not many programs beat that team and the biggest thing for us is the kids’ belief. They expect victory, they don’t shy away from competition and the road may get tough, things won’t always be easy from here on out. I firmly believe this team and these guys are going to get amazingly better from now on with their belief in our program.”

“All summer long we’ve been working towards this game,” Witte said. “We always talk about going 1-0 each week and that’s always our mentality. Preseason ranking are mostly based off of last year, so we felt like we needed to prove ourselves here and I think we did so tonight. I’m really proud of how these guys handled themselves on the field.”

“We worked so hard for this,” Scott said. “The heat through the week made it a different week, practicing inside and outside, it feels great to have all that pay off and get a win.”

The Titans will remain at home next week when they play Creston at 7 p.m.

Harlan (0-1) 14 0 0 6 – 20

Lewis Central (1-0) 0 12 0 9 – 21