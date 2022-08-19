PREP FOOTBALL: Titans start fast to hold off upset-minded Eagles

In the only state-wide game of the night, Class 4A Lewis Central football got a challenge from an upset-minded Class 2A Underwood team, but thanks to a 22-point first quarter, the Titans held off the Eagles for a season-opening win 35-20 at Titan Stadium.

“There are no moral victories,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “We executed well at times and at other times we didn’t play very well. But the best thing for us is we were able to get this game in against a very good football team there. Underwood is going to be a really good team this year.

“They gave us some fits and they challenged us and this is only going to help us coach up these kids and see where these mistakes were, but overall, you’re always excited about getting out and getting the first win. I’m proud of these guys for battling, but we got a lot of things to correct.”

The Titans didn’t have to wait long for the season’s first touchdown as Luciano Fidone took the opening kickoff 77 yards to put the Titans up 7-0 within the first 14 seconds of the game. The Eagles marched down the field to the Titans' three-yard line, before the Titan defense bowed up and held the Eagles scoreless.

Three plays after stopping the Eagles on 4th and goal, Titan senior quarterback Braylon Kammrad connected a pass to Fidone who then went 95 yards for the score. The Titans then found the endzone again for the two-point conversion to take a 15-0 lead and were looking strong early.

“We really clicked well to start the game,” Fidone said. “On the kickoff, I just saw a hole and my teammates gave me some good blocks, and on both plays, I just ran my butt off. ”

The Eagles were not going to go quietly. Underwood then marched back deep into Titan territory and Gage Savin ran in his first touchdown of the night. The Eagles missed the PAT though, so the Titans still held a two-possession lead and then answered with another touchdown as Jonathan Humpal ran in from seven yards out.

Things began to slow down in the second quarter. However, Kammrad early in the quarter connected to Curtis Witte for a 45-yard touchdown which put the Titans back up 28-6.

“A lot of it goes to our game plan,” Braylon Kammrad said. “We wanted to come out and be explosive to start the game like we knew we could and it just nice to have weapons like this to toss the ball to them.

“It’s good to get a win, but we’ll definitely have some things to work on if we want to win next week, myself included. I had some mistakes that I need to improve on, but it’s nice to start the season on a win.”

However, the Eagles answered with a score of their own before halftime. Savin ran 49 yards to bring the Eagles back within two scores again before halftime.

“Our kids just kept battling,” Eagles coach Nate Mechcaelsen said. “I couldn’t be any happier with the effort our kids gave. Effort is a staple of what these kids give us and I knew they wouldn’t quit. We had our opportunities and just didn’t execute and obviously against a team that’s arguably the best in Class 4A and you don’t execute, they’re going to pay for some of those missed chances, but I cannot fault our effort tonight.”

Things continued at a slower pace in the second half however, the Titans scored the lone touchdown midway through the third quarter as Kammrad ran in his lone rushing score to make it 35-14 in favor of the Titans.

The Eagles stayed strong and fought to the end as Ravlin capped off a long drive with a two-yard sneak to bring it back to a two-possession game 35-20 after a failed PAT, but would get no closer as the Titans held on to earn the victory.

While there are definitely some things the Titans want to clean up and improve on before next week, Kammrad was still pleased to start the season with a win and looks forward to moving on to their next challenge.

“The biggest thing we’ll be working on is toughness,” Kammrad said. “I think we lacked a bit in that area tonight and sometimes you need to get knocked down before you respond and we did respond well at times. Still, we have to correct ourselves before next week. There’s a lot of positives to take away from this game and also a lot of things that we can correct and fix as well.”

Lewis Central will play on Thursday night again next week as they host the defending Class 3A champion, Harlan, at Titan Stadium at 7 p.m.

Underwood will head to Neola next Friday and play Tri-Center at 7 p.m.

Underwood (0-1) 6 8 0 6 – 20

Lewis Central (1-0) 22 6 7 0 – 35