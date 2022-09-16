PREP FOOTBALL: Titans win top-five showdown

Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central football scored 20-straight unanswered points at the end of Friday’s home game against No. 5 Indianola in a 34-16 victory to stay undefeated.

“It’s a tale of two halves,” Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said after the game. “That first half we struggled to get some things going and they’re a great team. They schemed up. We had to figure out what we could get and where we were going with some stuff. They’re a really good football team.

“In the second half we just really came out and got some stops, got some turnovers. We started to hit some big plays. Really for us our guys were just resilient. I’m extremely proud of the fight and toughness they displayed.”

Neither squad scored in the first quarter which featured two Lewis Central punts, an Indianola punt, and an interception by Lewis Central junior Curtis Wittie that stopped the Indians.

Indianola had to punt on the first possession of the second quarter, but the Titans scored on the first play of the next drive when senior quarterback Babylon Kammrad connected with junior Lucci Fidone on a screen play that broke for a 72-yard score. L.C. converted the extra point to take a 7-0 lead with just over 10 minutes left in the half.

The Indians responded right back with a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ate up nearly three minutes of clock. Senior running back Matthew Edgington capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Lewis Central senior Jonathan Humpal returned the next kickoff to the Titan 49-yard line but L.C. went three and out. Edgington broke off a 45-yard run to set up a 37-yard field goal attempt for the Indians on the next drive but it sailed right giving Lewis Central one more try before the half.

The Titans drove down the field and looked to get the ball near the red zone, but a block in the back penalty placed L.C. back at the 40-yard. Lewis Central failed to score on the last play and the teams entered the break tied 7-7.

Indianola didn’t take long to take the lead in the second half. Indianola senior quarterback Bennett Brueck connected with senior Drew Kingery on a 63-yard pass on the third play of the half to give his team a 13-7 lead after a failed two-point conversion.

But, the Titans struck back just moments later. Humpal broke a 61-yard on the second play of the next drive and Kammrad found junior Owen Thomas on a 5-yard touchdown throw to give his team a 14-13 lead after the extra point.

It looked like the Indians were going to stroll to another touchdown after Kingery went 48 yards on a screen play, but the Titans held Indianola to a field goal with 6:37 left in the third quarter to make the score 16-14.

Kammrad took over on the next drive completing four passes, including a 25-yard pass to Wittie and ending the drive with a 27-yard run to give Lewis Central a 20-14 lead after the missed extra point.

Indianola fumbled on the next possession, setting the Titans up at their 37-yard line. Kammrad round junior Lu Maker on a 63-yard strike two plays later, giving L.C. a 27-16 lead with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

“It’s crazy,” Maker said about the victory. “We put in all the work during the summer, spring and winter. It just feels great to come back after losing last year to Indianola in week four. It’s just a great win for the guys. We’re all going crazy right now and having fun.”

The Titans forced a turnover on downs after stopping the Indians on fourth and one at the 41-yard line.

Kammrad connected with Maker to get L.C. down to the 5-yard line and Humpal punched it in on the next play to give Lewis Central a 34-16 lead with 9:31 left in the contest.

“It’s a great one,” Maker said. “Just going into districts 4-0 is just a big help, making sure we’re going to be there. We’re trying to be there this November, so it’s a big win.”

Indianola turned the ball over on downs on the next possession and L.C. ran out the clock after a 52-yard fake punt by Boston Hensley.

Lewis Central is now 4-0 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Thomas Jefferson for homecoming.

“We just had to grow up,” Justin Kammrad said about the growth his team has made this season. “We really have and we’re still getting there and there’s still stuff to continue to improve upon. We knew we had some veteran guys on offense. Now defensively, they’re starting to grow up, they’re starting to play better and trust in each other. There’s a belief system in one another and you have to know that the next guy is going to do their job.”