PREP FOOTBALL: Titans win with second-half comeback

After a slow first half, Class 4A No. 1 Lewis Central football pulled away from Glenwood on Friday night in Council Bluffs to win 58-22. L.C. trailed 22-20 at halftime.

The Titans were fueled by four interceptions on defense and a heavy dose of senior running back Jonathan Humpal on offense. Humpal finished the game with five touchdowns, three rushing, one receiving and a kick return. The win also leaves Lewis Central as the only team in the district without a loss in district play.

“It feels amazing to know we’re on top of the district,” Humpal said. “3-0, I couldn’t be any more proud of my guys. They gave a great effort in the second half. We struggled a little bit in the first half but we came out in the second and got the job done.

“… Coaches told us we didn’t play our greatest half. We realize that. I think we just came together as a team and got it done in the second half.”

Lewis Central looked like it was going to force a three and out on the opening possession of the game, but an encroachment penalty on fourth down gave the Rams new life. They took advantage when junior quarterback found senior Cody Krause for a 70-yard touchdown completion. The Rams failed to convert the extra point and led 6-0.

The Titans answered on the next drive. Humpal carried the ball six times on a seven-play drive including a 9-yard touchdown rush. L.C. converted the extra point to take a 7-6 lead.

After neither team was able to score on their next drive, the Rams took the lead after senior Tate Mayberry started the drive with a 26-yard run and ended it with a 25-yard touchdown run.

Lewis Central turned the ball over on downs on their 42-yard line and the rams took advantage after Anderson completed two long passes and senor CJ Carter scored from two yards out to give the Rams a 19-7 lead after the missed extra point.

But, Humpal returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to make the score 19-14 with nine and a half minutes left in the first half.

Lewis Central senior Boston Hensley came up big two plays later with an interception, returning it to the 24-yard line. The Titans weren’t able to take advantage and a holding and delay of game penalty forced L.C. to punt.

Glenwood senior Connor King kicked a 44-yard field goal on the next drive to give Glenwood a 22-14 lead with just under two minutes left in the first half.

“I was really proud of the way our guys competed tonight,” Glenwood head coach Cory Faust said. “Lewis Central is one of the best teams, if not the best team in the state so far this year. Our guys played hard. We were executing some things on both sides of the ball.”

The Titans returned the kickoff to the 40-yard line and drove down to score with just 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter after Lewis Central senior Braylon Kammrad completed six passes including a 3-yard pass to junior Owen Thomas for a touchdown. L.C. failed to convert the two-point try and trailed 22-20 entering the halftime break.

It didn’t take long for Lewis Central to capture the lead in the second half after Hensley returned the ball to the 40 on the kickoff and the Titans drove 60 yards on six plays including a 1-yard run by Humpal to give his team a 27-22 lead.

“It was a tale of two halves really,” Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. “That might have been one of the worst first halves that we have played all year long just from a discipline standpoint, execution standpoint, we just were not really crisp.

“Credit to Glenwood they did some really good stuff and made some plays and we just didn’t respond well until that drive right before halftime gave us some momentum. The guys came out and just absolutely executed and did some really good things in all three aspects of the game. I just can’t be more proud of the effort we got out of the guys in the second half.”

Lewis Central junior Nash Paulson intercepted a pass on the next drive and Humpal scored seven plays later on a 17-yard run to stretch the lead to 34-22.

Glenwood punted the ball on the next drive before the teams traded turnovers. Thomas intercepted a pass and returned it to the 27-yard line of Lewis Central. Kammrad found junior Curtis Wittie on a 31-yard pass to take a 41-22 lead after the PAT.

L.C. continued to pour it on after a turnover on downs when Kammrad found Humpal on a 30-yard completion to take a 48-22 lead. Sophomore Chance Chappell scored on a 19-yard run on the next offensive possession to make the score 55-22 lead.

“It was definitely in the game plan,” Humpal said about his workload. “I have to give props to my H-backs, my wide receivers and my o-line for all blocking really well for me to be able to have the performance I had today. I have to give props to them.”

Lewis Central junior Bryce Juon intercepted a pass on the next drive leading to Hensley making a field goal to take a 58-22 lead.

Lewis Central is now 7-0 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Dallas Center-Grimes.

“The one word that comes to mind is resilient,” Justin Kammrad said. “Our kids are resilient. We shouldn’t have even been in that football game, to be honest. They just kept battling away, chipping away. They just don’t ever flinch when they’re down. They understand stuff is going to happen.”

Glenwood falls to 4-3 with the loss and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Thomas Jefferson.

“Credit to them they did a really nice job,” Faust said. “… I think guys showed they can play with anyone in the state. We have to put it together for a full game. We have to keep hanging together and we have to get better these next two weeks for sure.”