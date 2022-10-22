PREP FOOTBALL: Tri-Center and Treynor fall in playoffs, Glenwood wins regular season finale

Tri-Center falls to LeMars Gehlen

Tri-Center football saw its season come to an end on Friday night at LeMars Gehlen after falling 40-22 in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Gehlen jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and led 30-8 by halftime.

Tri-Center rallied in the third to close the gap to 22-33 but couldn't come any closer with the Jays scoring the only touchdown of the fourth quarter.

Tri-Center's Michael Turner scored on a 2-yard run and Maddox Anderson connected with Holden Skow twice through the air for a couple scores.

Tri-Center ends the season with a 4-5 record.

ACGC edges by Treynor in close battle

Adair-Casey & Guthrie Center defeated Treynor 34-29 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs on Friday in Guthrie Center after outscoring the Cardinals 14-8 in the fourth quarter.

Treynor led 14-6 after the first quarter and 14-13 at halftime. Both teams scored once in the third before the Charges rallied in the final 12 minutes.

Treynor ends the season with a 5-4 record.

Glenwood defeats Dallas-Center Grimes to end regular season

Glenwood football dominated from the first whistle to the clocks hitting zero at home on Friday night against Dallas-Center Grimes in a 44-14 victory to end the regular season.

Glenwood led 15-7 after the first quarter, 24-14 at halftime and 37-14 after three quarters.

The Rams scored just minutes into the game when Payton Longmeyer returned the opening kickoff 80 yards and Kayden Anderson scored on a 12-yard run.

Cody Krause intercepted a pass to set up the next scored when Anderson connected with Longmeyer on a 56-yard completion to give the Rams a 14-0 lead.

The Mustangs responded with a two scores to tie it up, but Casey Godbout scored on a 5-yard run set up by a 69-yard rush from Tate Mayberry. Connor King kicked a 44-yard field goal to end the half.

The Rams extended the lead to 37-14 late in the third when Mayberry rushed for 34 yards to set up a 14-yard touchdown pass from Anderson to Krause.

Mayberry finished the night with 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Glenwood is now 6-3 on the season.