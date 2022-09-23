 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

PREP FOOTBALL: Turnovers haunt Falcons in loss

St. Albert Logo

St. Albert football struggled to hold on to the ball in a 38-0 loss at Earlham on Friday. 

"We need to execute at a higher level," St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said. "We need to hold on to the football better. We had five turnovers, we had a blocked punt, one snap go over our quarterbacks head, one pick and a fumble on an option. It's the same things that rear their head. We made too many mental mistakes.Next week we have to align up against a very good opponent and execute at a higher level." 

Earlham got on the board first with a 64-yard drive that ended in a 5-yard touchdown run from Broad Morrison. Morrison scored a 1-yard touchdown later to give his team a 14-0 lead. 

The Cardinals capitalized on a fumble when Ryan Stiles scored on a 2-yard touchdown. Earlham then took a 26-0 lead when a blocked punt bounced back into the endzone and BLaine Tiedmann recovered it for a score. 

Brady Morrison and Caleb Smith rushed in scored to seal the victory. 

St. Albert is now is now 1-4 and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Mount Ayr 

