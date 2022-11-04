PREP FOOTBALL: Vikings fall in quarterfinals to end season

AHSTW football saw its perfect season come to an end on Friday when it fell to Lynnville-Sully on the road 20-0 in the Class A quarterfinals.

The game was contested in a torrential downpour. There was 0 passing yards in the game.

The Hawks scored the opening touchdown of the game on a 59-yard punt return in the first quarter. Lynnville-Sully scored on a 2-yard in the second quarter and led 14-0 at halftime.

The Hawks added one final touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

"We want to play to a standard," AHSTW head coach GG Harris said. "We hold ourselves to a very high standard. I thought our guys scrapped and played their tails off all night. Even when things got really frustrating. You can't do anything about the weather. We had to deal with some circumstances that were completely out of our control that really handcuffed us and limited us, especially offensively.

"We were frustrated but we kept scrapping, we kept battling, we kept finding ways to try to keep ourselves in the ball game but you have to tip your cap to Lynnville-Sully. That's a really quality team."

AHSTW ends the season with a 10-1 record. This was the final game for 14 seniors - Cole Scheffler, Jacob Coon, Dayden Moertl, Kyle Sternberg, David Madill, Ryan Wedemeyer, Kolby Weihs, Abe McIntosh, Brayden Lund, Aidan Martin, Joey Brenneis, Parker Weirich, Jaicob Madsen, Ethen Gubbels.

"I'm incredibly proud of this (team)" Harris said. "The blend of maturity and youth that we have. You don't see very often and you don't see work as often as we did. That's a huge testament to the leadership and the teamwork and just the mentality of selflessness. Overall that's the reason we got better each work and earned the right to play tonight. ... They're turning AHSTW football around."