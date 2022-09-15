PREP FOOTBALL: Week four prep football fix

Abraham Lincoln vs Sioux City West

Records: Abraham Lincoln 1-2, Sioux City West 2-2

Last Week: Abraham Lincoln lost to Glenwood 40-6, Sioux City West lost to Des Moines Hoover 35-33

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Wickersham Stadium

Rankings: Neither team is ranked

The Word: Abraham Lincoln is hoping to celebrate homecoming weekend with a victory over Sioux City West on Friday, but will need to slow down dynamic senior quarterback Keavian Hayes if it hopes to break a two-game skid and end on top.

Through four games, Hayes has 373 yards passing with five touchdowns and 418 rushing yards with four scores.

"I think the biggest thing that's stuck out to me is the athleticism of their quarterback," A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. "That'll be the thing that jumps off the film. He's very athletic, dynamic football player. He throws the ball decent, but really wants to pull it down and run and does a good job of that."

On the other side of the ball, the Lynx hope to see more consistency out of its offense. Abraham Lincoln has only scored 13 points combined in the last two games and knows it'll take more than that to earn the homecoming-night victory.

"We need to become more efficient on offense," Wolfe said. "Last week against Glenwood we did some good things, but the problem was we were a little to up and down."

Thomas Jefferson vs Denison-Schleswig

Records: Thomas Jefferson 0-4, Denison-Schleswig 1-2

Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Carroll 56-0, Denison-Schleswig lost to Creston 35-9

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Denison

Rankings: Neither team is ranked

The Word: Thomas Jefferson will have its hands full when it plays Denison-Schleswig on Friday. The Monarchs have shown the ability to run and pass the football and have used different strategies in different games.

The Yellow Jackets have struggled to slow down the run game of some of their opponents and expect Denison may try to take advantage of that.

"They do a lot of stuff offensively," T.J. head coach Kevin Culjat said. "They've had games where they threw the ball all over the place and they've had games where they line it up and run. They've been very successful at both. It's kind of hard to get a gauge off of film at what they might do. Honestly, teams have had success against us running the ball, so my guess would be they run the ball early and make us stop that."

On the other side of the ball, Thomas Jefferson will have to deal with a team that's had success, including holding Abraham Lincoln to just seven points. What the Monarchs lack in size they make up for with athletic ability.

"They're good up front," Culjat said. "They were really good against A.L. and A.L. has a pretty good offense. They're not overwhelming large. It's not like they have great big guys, but they're all athletic and move really well. They blitz a lot from the two inside linebackers positions. We worked a lot this week on picking up the blitz. It's been a challenge for our offense, we've changed some things and moved some people around and hopefully we'll have a little more success offensviley."

Lewis Central vs Indianola

Records: Lewis Central 3-0, Indianola 3-0

Last Week: Lewis Central defeated Norwalk 49-27, Indianola defeated Pella 33-19

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Titan Stadium

Rankings: Lewis Central is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, Indianola is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A

The Word: Lewis Central and Indianola split a pair of games last season. The two squares face off again in a top-five match up sure to be full of talent.

The two teams have a lot of similarities from a year ago, but new faces will hope to make their mark.

"They look very similar from what they did," Lewis Central head Justin Kammrad said. "Same type of athletes, really good football team, that's extremely well coached. They don't make a lot of mistakes. They're gonna put pressure on you both offensively and defensively."

On offense, Indianola is well balanced with 81 pass attempts this season and 94 rushing attempts. On defense, the Indians like to stay active especially in the linebacking core and secondary.

Lewis Central will be looking to slow down senior quarterback Bennett Brueck who has thrown for 640 yards and eight touchdowns this season and senior receiver Drew Kingery who had 15 catches for 222 yards and five touchdowns.

"They're really solid all around," Kammrad said. "Offensively you have to try to minimize the big plays. You have to be sure that you know where all their players are at and you have to keep them in front of you."

St. Albert vs Corning Southwest Valley

Records: St. Albert 1-2, Southwest Valley 2-1

Last Week: St. Albert lost to Underwood 57-7, Southwest Valley lost to AHSTW 28-0

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Al Leber Field

Rankings: St. Albert is ranked No. 8 in Class A, Southwest Valley is unranked

The Word: Physical is the word that St. Albert head coach Jake Driver used to describe Southwest Valley. The Falcons hope to match that physicality and earn a win on homecoming night this Friday.

"They're really physical up front," Driver said. "They want to run the football right at you. They don't make any bones of what they do."

Southwest Valley has 680 rushing yards this year and only 142 passing yards.

Defense isn't much different for the Timberwolves.

"They're just gonna out physical you up front," Driver said. "Their defensive ends and tackles play hard. The linebackers really support the run. They want to make us throw the football and they want to get after us when we do."

In order to combat this St. Albert hopes to get back to basics. They're hoping to take advantage of some personnel groupings that they hope give them the edge.