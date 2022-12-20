PREP FOOTBALL: Woods named head coach of St. Albert

St. Albert announced Donnie Woods as the programs new head football coach on Tuesday.

Woods has coached in Council Bluffs since 2009. He was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Iowa Western for five years, including in 2012 when the Reivers won the national championship.

"I felt like it was the right time for me," Woods said about making the jump to head coach. "I think it was the right time of St. Albert and I’m absolutely thrilled they selected me to be the next head football coach and I can’t wait to do great things.

"... I had some other opportunities in town and across state lines to interview and possibly do some other things. When I went up to St. Albert and I got the chance to meet the people, they had a first-class interview process. I was able to meet principals and administration and parents and players. I left that interview fired up. For me and as we try to get the program back on the right track it’s going to be all about relationships. That’s the first thing when I walked in. I can’t wait. These kids are awesome and I just wanted to continue to build those relationships and fortunately for me they selected me to be the head football coach."

He spent two years at Thomas Jefferson as the defensive coordinator before returning to Iowa Western in 2017 to become the offensive coordinator.

"We’re going to take what the defense gives us," Woods said about his football philosophy. Sometimes that may be pounding the football for 60 times a game, sometimes that may be launching it 40 or 50 through the air. It’s whatever the defense gives us is what we’re going to attack.

"... We’re going to have an aggressive defense. A defense that’s going to run towards the ball, playing with tremendous effort, we’re going to try to eliminate the other team’s best player. If we can try to eliminate him and make teams beat us in ways they aren’t comfortable."

For the past three seasons, Woods has been the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Lewis Central. Under Wood's leadership, the Titans have led Class 4A in the scoring average in both 2021 and 2022.

Woods is a native of Tampa, Florida where he was on of the country's top offensive line prospects as a senior. He played college football at the University of Maryland where he was a three-year starter.

Woods also wanted to give credit to all his former players for allowing him to get to this stage in his career.