PREP GOLF: Bell breaks 100 at Le Mars Invite

Thomas Jefferson's Kendall Bell shot three pars at the Le Mars Invite on Tuesday, scoring 97 to place 30th. His score was the best out of all T.J. and Abraham Lincoln golfers.

Thomas Jefferson's Jace Mundt shot a 110, Jacob Lesley carded a 116, Derek Runions totaled a 128 and Brady Jordensen finished with a 147.

Abraham Lincoln was led by Conner Price who shot a 107, Tucker Haitz carded a 113, Logan Mower totaled a 120, Camden Wyant finished with a 127, Caleb Tripp scored a 133 and Kiel Sanchez rounded out the local scores with a 138.

Thomas Jefferson finished seventh as a team with a 451 and Abraham Lincoln shot a 467.

Sioux City Heelan won the meet with a 304 after Jack White finished as the medalist with a 74.