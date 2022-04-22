PREP GOLF: Boys postseason assignments announced, Thursday golf wrap

Postseason sites and assignments announced

The IHSAA announced the sites and assignments for the 2022 spring golf season on Friday morning.

Sectional meets will be contested on May 11 and district meets will be played on May 16.

The state championships will be May 23-24 in Ames.

Glenwood and Lewis Central will compete in the Class 3A Denison-Schleswig sectional at Majestic Hills Golf Course against Atlantic, Carroll, Denison-Schleswig, Greene County, Harlan and Perry. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Qualifiers from that sectional will compete at the Spencer Golf & Country Club for districts.

Treynor and Underwood will be in the Class 2A Onawa West Monona sectional at Onawa Country Club against Clarinda, Missouri Valley, Nodaway Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah and West Monona. The sectional is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Qualifiers from that section will compete at the Shenandoah American Legion for districts.

St. Albert, Tri-Center, AHSTW and Riverside will compete in the Dunlap Boyer Valley sectional against Boyer Valley, Anita CAM and Griswold.

Qualifiers from that sectional will compete at the Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison for Districts.

Glenwood wins tri

Glenwood boys golf defeated Nebraska City and Plattsmouth (Nebraska) in a triangular at home on Thursday after junior Braden Sneed led all players with a 38.

Senior Tommy Johnson and junior Gavin Schau were both the runner-up after shooting 39.

Glenwood combined to shoot a 159, Nebraska City scored 191 and Plattsmouth carded 258.

Brady Aistrope shot a 43, Tye Nebel finished with a 45 and Jacob Mitchell totaled a 47.

Glenwood is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at home against Lewis Central.

Treynor wins Harlan tri

Treynor boys golf won a tri at Harlan on Thursday, shooting a combined 174. Harlan placed second with a 190 and Denison-Schleswig came in third with a 194.

Sophomore Ethan Konz finished with a 36 to win the medal.

Grabe Travis shot a 45, Aaron Ehmke tallied a 46, Ryan Konz finished with a 47, Ryan McIntyre totaled a 49 and Brady Coffman shot a 57.

Treynor is in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at home against Audubon.

Tri-Center boys defeat Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center boys golf defeated Logan-Magnolia at home on Thursday 175-183 after Grant Way shot a 40 to finish as the medalist and Jaxon Johnson totaled a 44 to place second.

Cade Carmen tallied a 44, Michael Turner finished with a 47, Alex Corrin scored 50 and Brecken Freeberg shot a 52.

Tri-Center is in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at Missouri Valley.

Trojans girls fall to Panthers

Tri-Center girls golf fell to Logan-Magnolia 200-233 on Thursday at home.

Logan-Magnolia's Kali Collins led all golfers with a 46 and her teammate Karsten Bruns shot a 49 to finish runner-up.

Morgan Lockman led Tri-Center with a 54, Natalie Ausdemore shot a 55, Lily Thomas finished with a 59, Lydia Assman scored a 64, Kim Carlson tallied a 67 and Maddie Wood totaled a 72.

Tri-Center is in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at Missouri Valley.