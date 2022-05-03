 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GOLF

PREP GOLF: Eagles battled Vikings on the course

  • Updated
  • 0
Underwood Logo

Underwood Logo

Underwood boys golf defeated AHSTW 185-274 at home on Tuesday and the Underwood girls shot a 261 as a team.

Wyatt Buckholdt led the Eagles with a score of 43 and his teammate Kaiden Rodenburg shot a 46 to finish runner-up.

Underwood's Danny Stein shot a 48, Walter Ausdemore finished with a 48, Will Tiarks carded a 59 and Owen Larsen tallied a 59. 

Nate Jorgensen led the Vikings with a 47, Tyson Osbahr shot a 66, Zach Nielsen finished with a 76, Logan Heller tallied an 85 and Wyatt Evans finished with an 89. 

Lydia Bracker led the Underwood girls with a score of 61, Sierra Fox shot a 64, Amelia Lorenzen scored a 67, Kailynn Brecher totaled a 69 and Mary Stephens finished with a 72. 

AHSTW girls does not have a team this year so did not post a team score. Underwood's team score of 261 counts as a varsity score. 

Underwood boys are now 2-13 on the season and AHSTW drops to 1-9. The Underwood girls are 1-4. 

People are also reading…

Both the Underwood boys and girls and the AHSTW boys will be in action next at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Atlantic Nishna Hills Golf Course for the Western Iowa Conference tournament. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Joyce throws fasted pitch in college baseball history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert