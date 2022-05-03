PREP GOLF: Eagles battled Vikings on the course

Underwood boys golf defeated AHSTW 185-274 at home on Tuesday and the Underwood girls shot a 261 as a team.

Wyatt Buckholdt led the Eagles with a score of 43 and his teammate Kaiden Rodenburg shot a 46 to finish runner-up.

Underwood's Danny Stein shot a 48, Walter Ausdemore finished with a 48, Will Tiarks carded a 59 and Owen Larsen tallied a 59.

Nate Jorgensen led the Vikings with a 47, Tyson Osbahr shot a 66, Zach Nielsen finished with a 76, Logan Heller tallied an 85 and Wyatt Evans finished with an 89.

Lydia Bracker led the Underwood girls with a score of 61, Sierra Fox shot a 64, Amelia Lorenzen scored a 67, Kailynn Brecher totaled a 69 and Mary Stephens finished with a 72.

AHSTW girls does not have a team this year so did not post a team score. Underwood's team score of 261 counts as a varsity score.

Underwood boys are now 2-13 on the season and AHSTW drops to 1-9. The Underwood girls are 1-4.

Both the Underwood boys and girls and the AHSTW boys will be in action next at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Atlantic Nishna Hills Golf Course for the Western Iowa Conference tournament.