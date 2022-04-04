 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GOLF

PREP GOLF: Eagles golf at Logan-Magnolia

  • Updated
  • 0
Underwood Logo

Underwood Logo

The Underwood boys and girls golf teams competed at Logan-Magnolia on Monday. The girls were in a dual against the hosts and the boys were in a triangular that also featured Fremont-Mills.

The boys placed third in the tri with a score of 183. Fremont-Mills won with a score of 167, and Logan-Magnolia totaled 176.

The Eagle girls fell to the Panthers 222-252.

Danny Stein led the Underwood boys with a score of 42.

Wyatt Buckholdt shot a 43, Kaiden Rodenburg finished with a 46, Stevie Barnes totaled a 52 and Walter Audemore carded a 56.

Mary Stephens placed second individually to lead the girls with a score of 54, Lydia Bracker scored 65, Sierra Fox ended with a 66, Kailynn Brecher tallied 67, and Amelia Lorenzen finished with 76.

Fremont-Mills' Cooper Marvel and Owen Thorton led the boys with scores of 39.

Logan-Magnolia's Kalli Collins led the girls with a score of 48. 

People are also reading…

Both the boys and girls are in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Audubon.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert