PREP GOLF: Eagles golf at Logan-Magnolia

The Underwood boys and girls golf teams competed at Logan-Magnolia on Monday. The girls were in a dual against the hosts and the boys were in a triangular that also featured Fremont-Mills.

The boys placed third in the tri with a score of 183. Fremont-Mills won with a score of 167, and Logan-Magnolia totaled 176.

The Eagle girls fell to the Panthers 222-252.

Danny Stein led the Underwood boys with a score of 42.

Wyatt Buckholdt shot a 43, Kaiden Rodenburg finished with a 46, Stevie Barnes totaled a 52 and Walter Audemore carded a 56.

Mary Stephens placed second individually to lead the girls with a score of 54, Lydia Bracker scored 65, Sierra Fox ended with a 66, Kailynn Brecher tallied 67, and Amelia Lorenzen finished with 76.

Fremont-Mills' Cooper Marvel and Owen Thorton led the boys with scores of 39.

Logan-Magnolia's Kalli Collins led the girls with a score of 48.

Both the boys and girls are in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Audubon.