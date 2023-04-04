Underwood finished just one stroke behind Sergeant Bluff-Luton as Abraham Lincoln hosted a nine-hole invitational at Dodge Riverside Golf Course Tuesday morning.
Team Scores
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 219
Underwood, 220
Heelan, 223
Glenwood, 226
Lewis Central, 229
Abraham Lincoln, 265
Thomas Jefferson, 334
Sioux City West NA
Top 10 Individuals
1. Alyssa Schorg (Heelan) 47
T-2. Faith Weber (Glenwood) 50
T-2. Mary Stephens (Underwood) 50
T-2. Lydia Bracker (Underwood) 50
T-5. Morgan Pack (Sgt. Bluff) 52
T-5. Jaycee Chase (West) 52
T-7. Katy Plambeck (Glenwood) 54
T-. Ashlyn Prosser (Sgt. Bluff) 54
9. Madison Hilts (Sgt. Bluff) 55
10. Sydney Thien (Lewis Central) 56