AREA GOLF WRAP

PREP GOLF: Falcons, Titans compete in tournaments

Golf graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

BOYS 

LC takes fifth at Atlantic Tournament 

Lewis Central boys golf finished in fifth place at the Atlantic Tournament on Tuesday after Jordan Greenwood shot a 76 to finish in third place. The Titans shot 333 as a team. 

Glenwood came in eighth with a score of 354 as Braden Sneed shot a 77 to finish fourth. 

Payton Greenwood carded a 78 to finish seventh for L.C., Lucas Campbell totaled an 87, Aiden Shipman shot a 92, Jack Robbins finished with a 94 and Ethan Peterson totaled a 100. 

For Glenwood, Tyle Nebel shot a 90, Gavin Schau finished with a 91, Tommy Johnson totaled a 96, Jacob Mitchell scored 98 and Brady Aistrope scored 100. 

Falcons take sixth at Roncalli 

St. Albert boys golf shot a 372 to finish sixth at the Omaha Roncalli Catholic Tournament.

Alex Gast led the Falcons with a score of 89 to finish 15th, Camren Mardesen totaled 90, Lane Sundberg carded a 91, Gavin Sommerville shot a 102 and Sam Gubbles totaled a 108. 

Treynor def. Logan-Magnolia, 163-189

Treynor's Ethan Konz shot a 34 to finish as the medalist and Ryan Konz shot a 42 to earn runner-up, leading Treynor past Logan-Magnolia on the road. 

Gabe Travis shot a 43, Ryan McIntyre totaled a 44, Aaron Ehmke scored 44 and Alex Mass tallied a 54. 

GIRLS 

Treynor def. Logan-Magnolia, 202-220

Treynor's Brooklynn Currin shot a 42 to finish as the medalist on the road and her teammate Maddie Lewis tallied a 43 to earn runner-up. 

Keely Smith scored 54 for the Cardinals, Andi Pittmann shot a 63, Grace Alff totaled a 68 and Grace Abbott finished with 70. 

Audubon def. Riverside 221-243

Riverside dropped a home match against Audubon on Tuesday. 

Audubon's Kali Irlmeier finished as the medalist with a score of 47 and Riverside's Addison Brink finished as runner-up with a 50. 

McKenna Sick shot a 51 for the Bulldogs, Kia Meek scored 69, Akia Turney totaled 73, Autumn Bennett finished with a 74 and Molly Jacobs tallied an 80. 

Glenwood ninth at Atlantic Invite 

Glenwood girls golf came in ninth place at the Betty Heflin Invite in Atlantic on Tuesday, shooting a combined 438. 

ADM won the meet with a 388. 

Faith Weber led the Rams with a score of 94 to place fifth overall, Sarra Leath came in 19th with a 103, Avery Joyce carded a 114 to take 37th, Katy Plambeck totaled a 127 to earn 55th and Emily Walters finished in 62nd with a score of 161. 

