PREP GOLF: Falcons, Titans compete in tournaments

BOYS

LC takes fifth at Atlantic Tournament

Lewis Central boys golf finished in fifth place at the Atlantic Tournament on Tuesday after Jordan Greenwood shot a 76 to finish in third place. The Titans shot 333 as a team.

Glenwood came in eighth with a score of 354 as Braden Sneed shot a 77 to finish fourth.

Payton Greenwood carded a 78 to finish seventh for L.C., Lucas Campbell totaled an 87, Aiden Shipman shot a 92, Jack Robbins finished with a 94 and Ethan Peterson totaled a 100.

For Glenwood, Tyle Nebel shot a 90, Gavin Schau finished with a 91, Tommy Johnson totaled a 96, Jacob Mitchell scored 98 and Brady Aistrope scored 100.

Falcons take sixth at Roncalli

St. Albert boys golf shot a 372 to finish sixth at the Omaha Roncalli Catholic Tournament.

Alex Gast led the Falcons with a score of 89 to finish 15th, Camren Mardesen totaled 90, Lane Sundberg carded a 91, Gavin Sommerville shot a 102 and Sam Gubbles totaled a 108.

Treynor def. Logan-Magnolia, 163-189

Treynor's Ethan Konz shot a 34 to finish as the medalist and Ryan Konz shot a 42 to earn runner-up, leading Treynor past Logan-Magnolia on the road.

Gabe Travis shot a 43, Ryan McIntyre totaled a 44, Aaron Ehmke scored 44 and Alex Mass tallied a 54.

GIRLS

Treynor def. Logan-Magnolia, 202-220

Treynor's Brooklynn Currin shot a 42 to finish as the medalist on the road and her teammate Maddie Lewis tallied a 43 to earn runner-up.

Keely Smith scored 54 for the Cardinals, Andi Pittmann shot a 63, Grace Alff totaled a 68 and Grace Abbott finished with 70.

Audubon def. Riverside 221-243

Riverside dropped a home match against Audubon on Tuesday.

Audubon's Kali Irlmeier finished as the medalist with a score of 47 and Riverside's Addison Brink finished as runner-up with a 50.

McKenna Sick shot a 51 for the Bulldogs, Kia Meek scored 69, Akia Turney totaled 73, Autumn Bennett finished with a 74 and Molly Jacobs tallied an 80.

Glenwood ninth at Atlantic Invite

Glenwood girls golf came in ninth place at the Betty Heflin Invite in Atlantic on Tuesday, shooting a combined 438.

ADM won the meet with a 388.

Faith Weber led the Rams with a score of 94 to place fifth overall, Sarra Leath came in 19th with a 103, Avery Joyce carded a 114 to take 37th, Katy Plambeck totaled a 127 to earn 55th and Emily Walters finished in 62nd with a score of 161.