PREP GOLF: Glenwood boys defeat Clarinda, AHSTW boys fall to Audubon

Glenwood boys and girls and AHSTW boys golf teams were in action on Monday. Glenwood boys hosted Clarinda, Glenwood girls traveled to Clarinda and AHSTW traveled to Audubon.

The Glenwood boys defeated Clarinda 154-187.

Glenwood's Braden Sneed was the medalist with a score of 154 and his teammate Gavin Schau was the runner-up shooting a 38.

Glenwood's Tommy Johnson shot a 40, Jacob Mitchell shot a 41, Tye Nebel ended with a 44 and Brady Aistrope scored a 46.

AHSTW boys golf fell to Audubon 182-241 at Audubon.

Audubon's Oliver Desit was the medalist with a score of 43, and AHSTW's Nate Jorgensen was the runner-up after carding a 44.

AHSTW's Tyson Osbahr shot a 61, Justin Freeman ended with a 65 and Wyatt Evans totaled a 71.

Clarinda girls defeated Glenwood 231-237.

Glenwood's Sarra Leath was the medalist with a score of 41 and Clarinda's Gianna Rock was the runner-up with a score of 53.

Glenwood's Avery Joyce scored a 56, Presley Turner finished with a 63, Katy Plambeck scored a 67 and Emily Walters finished with a 68.