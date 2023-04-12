Glenwood's boys golf team placed second at Shenandoah's Mustang Invitational on Tuesday with a score of 327 strokes.

The Rams did not report individual scores. Maryville won with a score of 318 strokes.

AHSTW 178, Tri-Center 192

The Vikings (3-2) edged the Trojans (0-4) by 14 strokes in Tuesday's action at Quail Run Golf Course.

AHSTW junior Nate Jorgenson won individually with a nine-hole low of 43 strokes, just ahead of Tri-Center senior Ethan Schneckloth (44) and teammates Drew Lee (freshman) and Tyson Osbahr (sophomore), all tied with 44.

Girls

Sioux City North quad

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson competed at the Sioux City North quad on Tuesday, finishing third and fourth respectively behind the winning hosts and Sioux City West.

Lynx junior Sam Richard had the low score between the two teams, placing third at 49 strokes.

AL sophomores Kylie Gardner (seventh, 66) and Addyson Schmidt (tenth, 69), junior Claire Schoening (tied-eighth, 68) and TJ junior Makenzie Sivard (tied-eighth, 68) earned top-10 spots.

Lewis Central 204, Harlan 209

The Titans (3-5) were led by junior Sydney Thein (47) and senior Madison Tingley (51) to a close win over the Cyclones.

Sophomore Brooke Larsen (52), freshman Kate Reed (54), and junior Izzie Livingston (57) rounded out the Titans under 60 strokes.

Atlantic 206, Glenwood 245

The Rams (3-6) were soundly defeated by the Trojans (4-0). No individual scores were reported.

Glenwood is next in action at the Shenandoah Tournament on Thursday.