St. Albert's Ava Hughes shot a 44 during a triangular on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course to claim the medal against Thomas Jefferson and Sidney.

Sidney won the met with a team score of 199, one stroke better than St. Albert.

Thomas Jefferson didn't have enough player to post a team score but were led by Chrisha Doss who shot a 49.

St. Albert is in action next at 12:20 p.m. on April 14 in Shenandoah and T.J. will golf next at 1 p.m. on April 19 in a triangular in Sioux City.