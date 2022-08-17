PREP GOLF: Jackets open golf season

Thomas Jefferson golf opened the season on Wednesday in a tri against Sioux City Heelan and Sioux City East on the road. The Yellow Jackets only had two golfers available for the meet.

Jacob Lesley shot a 68 through nine holes but was pulled two holes later due to a strained back. Kendall Bell shot a 110 and carded a par of hole 15.

"Jacob was hitting the ball okay," T.J. head coach Matt Connor said. "He strained his back so we pulled him from the competition because we have another meet tomorrow. He was struggling with his back so we pulled him after 11 holes. Early on he was hitting the ball pretty good which was nice, having some good hits.

"...Kendall struggle a little bit off the tee in the beginning, but around the greens they both were struggling a bit chipping and putting. … (Kendall) was hitting the ball pretty good, but when you’re two or three putting holes it’s hard to get a good score. That’s something we have to work on in practice. They have some tough greens up there. It’s a good course. It challenges you a lot."

Thomas Jefferson only has six kids out for golf this year, but five of the six players played on the team last year. Jace Mundy and Derek Runions look to round out the top four.

"Right now I’m unfortunately only sitting at six guys," Connor said. "I’m happy with six, but I wish I had 10. I have six kids out, one’s a brand new player, never played before. The other five golfers played last year.

"I have four guys that if I can get them all there at practice and get them working hard they’re all five scorable scorers for us, which is good to see. Just have to get everybody to be at practice and everybody to be working hard. We’re working on that."

Connor's first goal for the team this year is to start posting a team score which requires four golfers to post a score. The second goal is just to see his team improve throughout the season.

"In order to have a team score at a golf meet you have to have four golfers there," he said. "That’s the first thing is get four golfers that can compete and put a score out for us so we can get a team score. That’s the first thing we always want to do. That’s what we’re working towards. Secondly is the improvement thing, we try to see improvement from week to week and match to match.

"Right now those four guys I have typically will shoot 100-115 it seems like. We’re working hard trying to get them so they can score 92-100. They’re showing glimpse of that. They’re doing some good things. It’s just about putting enough holes together in a round to get your score under 100. That’s what we’re working towards."

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at home against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West. The meet will be played at Dodge Riverside Golf Course.

Thomas Jefferson did not post a team score at the meet and Heelan defeated East 342-372. Heelan's Jack White finished as the medalist with a score of 82.