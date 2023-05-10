Treynor boys golf advanced to next Monday's 2A district final at Carroll with a second-place finish in Shenandoah on Wednesday as Ethan Konz won medalist honors.

Konz recorded four birdies to claim first place with a score of 73 (+3). Rounding out the Cardinals scores were Bradley Stock (81), Aaron Ehmke (84), Luke Mathews (86), Jace Tams (89) and Alex Mass (98).

The Cardinals (324) missed the team title by just one stroke behind Van Meter (323) but still advance to play in the District final at Carroll Country Club on Monday, May 15 for a chance at making the state tournament.

3A Sectional at Lewis Central

The host Titans finished fourth in the team standings as Glenwood earned third.

For the Rams, Jason Colpitts (80) led the way, finishing third and advancing to district play on Monday. Briten Maxwell placed seventh (83), tied with Titans Ethan Peterson and Jackson Larsen. Glenwood's Gavin Schau and Lewis Central's Lucas Campbell both scored an 85.