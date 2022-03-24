PREP GOLF: LC golf excited for spring season

Lewis Central boys and girls golf enter the season with a lot of excitement.

The boys in particular hold a lot of high goals after dropping down to 3A and returning a large senior group. Head coach Lowell Kennedy is hoping the Titan boys can make some noise.

The boys have a solid group of four seniors in Tyler Doremus, Jordan Greenwood, Jack Robbins and Aiden Shipman and a junior in Payton Greenwood.

“Of course we always want to win the Hawkeye 10 Conference and this is the first year we’ll be able to qualify for the state tournament in 3A in quite a while, so we’d like to get there too for boys,” Kennedy said.

The girls will be a young team and are hoping to build experience throughout the year.

Some of the key players for the Titans this year will be Zoey Dittmer, Kendall Robbins and Madison Tingley. They are also hoping for a few younger players to help out.

“On the girls side we have about four to six girls out right now. A lot of the seniors I was preparing to come out didn’t come out,” Kennedy said. “We have a couple more that are supposedly coming out but we haven’t got them out yet. ... Girls we just want them to get better as they go out each time. I’d love to win the city tournament but we have some work to do that.”

Another main goal for both teams is to improve every day.

“This year my motto is they need to have an individual goal each day to work on something in the golf course, to get better. Work on something each day to make yourself better,” Kennedy said.

Overall both teams are excited to get the season going.

“They’re working hard right now,” Kennedy said. “That’s the important thing is to make sure they have fun with it and make sure they’re just going to do the best they can, that’s what golf is about. It’s about being the best you can be.”

Both the boys and girls will start their seasons on March 31.

The girls will start at 10 a.m. at Dodge Riverside Golf Club in Council Bluffs in a nine-school meet that includes Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert, Treynor, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Shenandoah, Sioux City East, Sioux City North and Sioux City West.

The boys will tee off at 3:30 p.m. in a match against Clarinda at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs.