PAPILLION, Neb. -- Lewis Central senior Lucas Campbell medaled in seventh at the Chieftain Invitational hosted by Bellevue East at Tara Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.

Campbell (76) was trailed by fellow senior Payton Greenwood (80), juniors Jackson Larsen (81) and Nathan Baeke (83), and senior Tyler Reed (85) to round out a very consistent Titans round of golf. The team score of 322 was good for a top-five finish for Lewis Central.

St. Albert was also in action, placing ninth with a team score of 388. Max Goltl (94) led the way, followed just behind by Jackson Wiggington (95) and Gavin Sommerville (96).

Papillion-La Vista South's Andrew Peterson won the individual title with a 72, and Millard South won the team championship with a 316.