PREP GOLF: Lewis, Konz lead Treynor golf teams to win

Treynor boys and girls golf teams earned wins over Underwood on Monday on the road, with the boys winning 152-180 and the girls earning a 185-233 victory.

Treynor senior Maddie Lewis led all girls with a score of 40 to win the medal and her teammate junior Brooklyn Currin shot a 42 for runner-up.

On the boys' side, sophomore Ethan Konza finished as the medalist with a 35 and senior Ryan Konz was the runner-up with a 37.

Other Treynor girls' scores included Keely Smith, who shot a 50, Andi Pittman carded a 53, Grace Alff shot a 60 and Grace Abbott totaled a 62.

Gabe Travis shot a 38 for the Cardinals, Ryan McIntyre scored a 42, Brady Coffman shot a 48 and Aaron Ehmke totaled a 51.

The Underwood boys were led by Danny Stein and Wyatt Buckholdt, who both shot 41, Kaiden Rodenburg scored 43, Stevie Barnes totaled a 55, Owen Larsen shot a 58 and Walter Audemore totaled 60.

The Underwood girls were led by Mary Stephens, who shot a 52, Kailynn Brecher totaled a 58, Lydia Bracker scored a 60, Sierra Fox earned a 63 and Amelia Lorenzen finished with a 64.

The Treynor boys are in action next at 9 a.m. on Thursday in an invite in Granger, and the girls will play next at 4 p.m. on April 19 at home against Shenandoah.

Both the Underwood boys and girls will be playing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Missouri Valley.