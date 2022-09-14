PREP GOLF: Lynx claim city golf title

Abraham Lincoln boys golf claimed the city golf title on Wednesday at Dodge Riverside Golf Course after defeating Thomas Jefferson 390-418. This is the second year in a row that Abraham Lincoln has won the fall city championship.

A.L. finished with three golfers shooting below 100, including freshman Tucker Haitz who claimed the individual city championship with a score of 94.

"It feels pretty good," Haitz said about winning the title. "... I did not expect to do this good today. ... I think I hit my irons and three wood pretty well today and I hit my driver decently and that probably got most of my score."

Despite being a freshman, Haitz has been playing golf seriously for nearly five years and first gained an interest in the sport after playing with his grandpa around the age of five.

"I just really liked how relaxed it is," Haitz said. "It's not really and screaming and yelling sport. It's more doing things on your own."

Abraham Lincoln's Mason Garreans shot a 96, Jordan Hargrave carded a 97, Jaymeson Vande Velde shot a 103, Steven Stangl totaled a 106 and Conner Price finished with a 116.

"It's fun," Abraham Lincoln head Rob Dittmer said about winning the city title. "... The kids from both schools do a really good job of making it the best competition. They kind of pull for each other and pick each other up. It's fun to watch.

"... Several of our scores were the best scores of the season for our kids. We had a number of kids shoot their lowest round. I think we're trending in the right direction."

Kendall Bell and Jace Mundt led Thomas Jefferson in scoring, shooting 96, Jacob Lesley finished with 111, Derek Runions totaled 115 and Brady Jorgensen finished with 128.

"From our standpoint, looking at it for us, the guys golfed well," Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor said. "We shot our best score at Dodge for the two years I've been coaching. To me that's a positive. The guys are improving every meet, which is great. There's a lot of good things. We just have to sure some things up and we'll get it even lower."

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Indianola Invite and Thomas Jefferson tees off next at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in a tournament at Dodge Riverside Golf Course featuring A.L, Ankeney, Des Moines Hoover, Fort Dodge, Indianola, Sioux City East and Southeast Polk.