Abraham Lincoln's boys golf team expects improvement throughout the season, which began Missouri River Conference dual play against Sioux City North on Thursday.

"My expectations for this team is that each player improves throughout the season, and competes hard at every practice and meet," Lynx head coach Rob Dittmer said before the start of the season. "We are very young. Some of the players we've developed in past seasons weren't able to come out due to their academic commitments, but this will create a lot of opportunities for some of our younger players."

In Thursday's 294-342 defeat at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City, George Garst led the Lynx at 83. Tucker Haitz and Dylan Vannier were close behind at 86. Jordan Hargrave shot an 87, while Jaymeson Vande Velde shot 92 and Conner Price 95.

The Lynx were previously in action at a tournament at Fort Dodge on Aug. 28 (finished 17th), and placed third with Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a triangular Aug. 15.

Dittmer expects Vande Velde to anchor as the lone Lynx senior, while Hargrave has "improved a lot from his freshman year" and could be the top scorer for AL.

The Lynx are next on the course Tuesday, Sept. 5 for a tournament hosted by LeMars at Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines. Thomas Jefferson (0-1 in duals) will also play.