PREP GOLF: Lynx golf battle in road tri

Abraham Lincoln golf battled at a road triangular on Monday at Whispering Creek Golf Course in Sioux City against LeMars and Sioux City East but struggled to find its swing finishing in third place.

The Lynx scored a 484 as a team, LeMars won with a 335 and East finished second with a 345.

Junior Mason Garreans led A.L. with a score of 111. He shot par on holes six and 10.

Junior Jaymeson Vander Velde shot a 117 including a par on hole two. Senior Steven Stangl carded a 119 and freshman Logan Mower totaled a 137 including a par of hole 17.

LeMar's Cole Brown Miller finished as the medalist with a score of 82.

