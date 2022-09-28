 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GOLF

PREP GOLF: Lynx, Jackets battle at conference

Golf graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson battled at the Missouri River Athletic Conference golf tournament on Tuesday where A.L. finished in sixth place and T.J. earned seventh. 

The Lynx shot a 428 as a team and the Jackets finished with a 445. Sioux City Heelan won the meet with a 317. 

Steven Stangl led Abraham Lincoln with a score of 105, Jordan Hargrave scored 107, Tucket Haitz and Camden Wyant both carded a 108 and Jaymeson VanderVelde and Connor Price totaled 112. 

Jace Mundt led Thomas Jefferson with a 104, Kendall Bell shot a 103, Derek Runions finished with a 115 and Jacob Lesley scored 123. 

