PREP GOLF: Lynx take third in tri; Cards, Trojans, Rams on the course

Abraham Lincoln girls golf competed at a triangular on Tuesday against Sioux City East and LeMars at home.

East won the tri with a score of 217, LeMars placed second with a 227 and A.L. shot a 261 for third.

Lauren Hansen led the Lynx with a score of 51, Sam Richards shot a 64, Lily Knau carded a 72, Reagan Haats finished with a 74, Addy Schmidt totaled a 76 and Teagann Mailey finished with a 79.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 10 a.m. on Friday at Willow Creek Golf Course in LeMars for an invite.

Treynor boys defeat Shenandoah

Treynor sophomore Ethan Konz led the Cardinals to a victory at home on Tuesday, shooting a 41 to finish at the medalist.

Treynor defeated Shenandoah 179-227.

Ryan Konz shot a 46, Aaron Ehmke carded a 46, Ryan McIntyre finished with a 46, Gabe Travis tallied a 48 and Brady Coffman finished with a 51.

Treynor is in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Harlan in a triangular against Harlan and Carroll Kuemper.

Cardinal girls defeat Fillies

Treynor senior Maddie Lewis shot a 45 to lead the Cardinals to a 202-232 victory over Shenandoah on Tuesday at home.

Her teammate junior Brooklynn Currin finished as the runner-up with a 46, Andi Pittmann shot a 53, Keely Smith totaled a 58, Grace Alff finished with 65 and Grace Abbott carded a 73.

Treynor is in action next at 9 a.m. on Thursday at an invite at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs.

Boyer Valley sweeps Tri-Center

Boyer Valley boys and girls golf defeated Tri-Center in two separate duals in Neola on Tuesday.

The boys lost 181-191 and the girls fell 220-233.

On the boys' side, Tri-Center senior Jaxon Johnson was the runner-up with a score of 45, Grant Way shot a 48, Cade Carmen totaled a 48, Alex Corrin finished with a 50, Brecken Freeberg tallied a 55 and Brant Freeberg shot a 64.

On the girls' side, Tri-Center sophomore Natalie Ausdemore finished as runner-up with a score of 50, Maddie Wood shot a 59, Lydia Assman finished with a 62, Lilly Thomas finished with a 62 and Kim Carlson shot a 70.

Both the boys and girls will be in action at 4 p.m. on Thursday at home against Logan-Magnolia.

Ram boys defeat Harlan

Glenwood boys golf defeated Harlan 173-188 on the road on Tuesday after senior Tommy Johnson finished as the medalist with a score of 41 and junior Braden Snead shot a 42 to finish runner-up.

Jacob Mitchell shot a 44, Tye Nebel finished with a 46 and Brady Aistrope shot a 46.

Glenwood is in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at home in a triangular against Nebraska City and Plattsmouth (NE).

Glenwood girls defeat Harlan

Glenwood sophomore Avery Joyce shot a 51 to lead her team to a 220-223 win over Harlan and her teammate sophomore Faith Weber finished as the runner-up with a score of 52.

Sarra Leath shot a 55, Alyssa Fauble carded a 62, Jordin Acosta finished with a 73 and Katy Plambeck tallied a 73.

Glenwood is in action next at 9 a.m. at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs for an invite.