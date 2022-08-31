PREP GOLF: Lynx tee off at Fort Dodge

Abraham Lincoln golf competed at the Fort Dodge invite on Tuesday where it finished in 17th place as a team with a team score of 445.

Jaymeson Vande Velde led the Lynx with a score of 104 and shot a par on hole 16.

Jordan Hargrave totaled a 108 with a par on hole seven and 12, Mason Garreans tallied a 113, Steven Stangl carded a 120, Caleb Tripp shot a 122 and Andy Brabec scored a 125. Brabec shot par on hole six.

Waukee's Jack Myszewski finished as the medalist with a score of 68 and Waukee Northwest won the team title with a score of 296.

Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in an invite at Willow Creek Golf Course in LeMars.