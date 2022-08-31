 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GOLF

PREP GOLF: Lynx tee off at Fort Dodge

Abraham Lincoln golf competed at the Fort Dodge invite on Tuesday where it finished in 17th place as a team with a team score of 445. 

Jaymeson Vande Velde led the Lynx with a score of 104 and shot a par on hole 16. 

Jordan Hargrave totaled a 108 with a par on hole seven and 12, Mason Garreans tallied a 113, Steven Stangl carded a 120, Caleb Tripp shot a 122 and Andy Brabec scored a 125. Brabec shot par on hole six.

Waukee's Jack Myszewski finished as the medalist with a score of 68 and Waukee Northwest won the team title with a score of 296. 

Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in an invite at Willow Creek Golf Course in LeMars. 

